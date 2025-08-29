Caricom: Relationship with Trinidad and Tobago 'remains strong'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, right, is greeted by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, at the opening of the TT Parliament on May 23. - GREVIC ALVARADO/FILE PHOTO

Caricom’s Secretary General Dr Carla Barnett says the regional grouping’s relationship with Trinidad and Tobago remains strong.

She made the comment as she issued a congratulatory message to TT ahead of the country’s 63rd anniversary of independence on August 31.

In a statement on August 29, Barnett said TT has much to celebrate noting the nation is blessed with “spectacular natural beauty, abundant natural resources and impressive cultural diversity, as well as talent and ingenuity.”

Barnett also praised TT’s cultural and economic contribution to the Caribbean.

“TT’s role as an exponent of the rich Caribbean musical and literary culture has been a source of pride for all Caricom countries, complementing notable achievements in the energy and manufacturing sectors.”

She noted TT’s involvement in Caricom activities and decision-making as she insisted the relationship between TT and Caricom remains on solid footing.

“Caricom’s relationship with TT, a founding member of the Caribbean Community, remains strong.

“We recognise TT’s enduring commitment to regional integration, through its contributions to Caricom activities and decision making, and especially through leadership in the fields of energy and security for which TT bears responsibility within the Caricom quasi-Cabinet.”

The congratulatory message comes on the heels of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar saying Caricom is fractured.

Persad-Bissessar recently voiced her support for the US deployment of troops, including a nuclear submarine, to the Southern Caribbean region in its fight against drug cartels.

Persad-Bissessar said TT will not engage Caricom on the matter as every country could speak for itself. She promised to allow the US access to TT territory if Venezuela invades Guyana and the US wants to use TT territory for military operations to counter such an incursion.

However, sceptics, including Venezuela and Cuba’s governments, claim the reasoning is a pretext to station troops close to Venezuela’s border and trigger instability in the country.

Former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley accused Persad-Bissessar of “lighting a match” in the Caribbean.

In response Persad-Bissessar denied causing a divide in the region.

“This issue that I’m fracturing Caricom – Caricom was already fractured.”

She said some Caricom countries have already sided with Venezuela, and as part of ALBA – a regional alliance with Latin American and Caribbean countries – they have already “made their promises before I even spoke on this matter.”

Persad-Bissessar said despite her support for the US, she still remains committed to Caricom and working with TT’s regional neighbours.