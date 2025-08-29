Bandits break through gas station wall to steal oil, cash

- File photo

Police are looking for bandits who cut through burglar proofing and a concrete wall to steal motor oil from a gas station along the Eastern Main Road in Sangre Grande.

The owner told police she locked up the gas station at around 8.30 pm on August 26 and left.

However, around 2 am the next day, she was told her gas station storeroom had been broken into.

She called the police, and when they arrived, they found the bandits had gained entry by climbing onto the roof, cutting through the burglar-proofing on a door, going down a flight of stairs and breaking a 3x3-foot hole in the wall of the storeroom.

The bandits escaped with an undisclosed sum of cash and a quantity of motor oil.

Sangre Grande police canvassed the area for the suspects and usable CCTV footage, but were unable to find either.

PC Budhooram is continuing investigations.