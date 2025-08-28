Tunapuna man robbed after interrupting supermarket robbery

A Tunapuna man was robbed when he interrupted a robbery in progress at a supermarket in Charlieville.

Police said around 8 am on August 27, a manager at Zing Ching supermarket was on duty when four masked men entered the Caroni Savannah Road supermarket through the front door.

One man was armed with a gun and another with a cutlass.

They announced a hold-up, beat the manager and stole two cellphones, 1,100 packs of cigarettes, $30,000 in cash and US$1,000.

During the incident, a 61-year-old customer entered and was threatened by the bandits.

They stole his car keys, ID card, driver’s permit and bank card before the suspects drove off in his Nissan Tiida, valued at $40,000, along with their getaway car.

Enquiries are continuing.