TTPost suspends delivery of parcels with goods to US

TTPost National Mail Centre, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File photo

The Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) has confirmed that, effective immediately, the acceptance of postal items containing merchandise/goods destined for the US has been temporarily suspended.

In a media release on August 28, TTPost said following the US executive order of July 30, 2025 entitled “Suspending Duty-Free De Minimis Treatment for All Countries,” with effect from August 29, the duty-free de minimis exemption for goods valued at US$800 or less will be eliminated, and all international postal items containing goods destined for the USA, regardless of value, shall be subject to customs duties.

TTPost said it is engaging with international partners to address this matter and restore the shipment of parcel services as soon as possible. It said all other postal services remain unaffected and continue to operate as normal. Letter mail and document shipments to the USA remains unaffected.

TTPost said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

It directed any further inquiries to the Communications Department.