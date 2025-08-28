Tobago Chamber launches mentor sessions

Curtis Williams, president of the Tobago Chamber. -

THE TOBAGO Chamber of Industry and Commerce has embarked on a new initiative aimed at nurturing the island’s next generation of business leaders.

The initiative, called Mentor Sessions, draws primarily on the knowledge and expertise of Tobago’s entrepreneurs in shaping the island’s future commercial landscape.

Speaking at the launch of Mentor Sessions on August 21, the chamber’s vice-president, Jason Arthur, said the idea was born as the organisation felt it had fallen short in two of its five areas of mandate – networking and mentorship.

The chamber’s mandate also includes public access to information, advocacy and business development.

"We realised that the mentorship and networking that we would like to happen was not happening in the way that we wanted it to," Arthur said.

He said that although some element of networking and mentorship occurs at the chamber’s general meetings, it was not done in a structured and sustainable manner.

Arthur said members initially contemplated having designated networking days apart from its general meetings, but then zeroed in on the reasons why people network.

"People network to find someone who could give them information about the business they are involved in.

"Some people want to go further than just information. They are actually looking for a full-time mentor," he said.

Arthur said members eventually decided to create a programme that allows people who have information and expertise in certain types of businesses to work with those seeking information about those businesses.

He added the programme would also include functions like marketing, sales, delivery, operations and finance.

Arthur, an AI specialist, conceptualised a software application to manage the process.

He said people can access the programme by logging on to tobagochamber.org/mentor-sessions.

Under the programme, those interested can apply to be mentors. Once approved, they can indicate the areas in which they have expertise.

On the flip side, if people wish to be mentees, they will be required to sign in as a chamber ally and outline their areas of interest.

Mentors can also indicate the days and times they will be available.

"Once that mentor puts that in the database, the database then sends the information out to all of those people who are interested in what that mentor is willing to talk and teach about.

"Those mentees will now come and sign up to that programme. Once that is done, the mentor confirms and then it's now firm from whatever date, that this is happening at the chamber."

He said the slots for inputting information are clearly outlined in the programme.

For example, Arthur said, if a person clicks on "join as a chamber ally," it will take you through the process.

"Our back end gets the information and we will approve the person as a chamber ally."

Secretary of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation Tashia Burris regarded the initiative as timely.

Describing it as a marriage between technology and marketing/business development, she said Tobago has had a long history of successful businessmen – many of whom served as past presidents of the chamber.

"What some of them didn’t have in their time was the ability to reach other young persons who are interested in getting involved in business," she said.

"In that time, they may have been able to mentor people one-on-one in a few spaces scattered across Tobago.

"But what the technology allows us to do this time around is to pair up those mentors, who have a rich repository of experience and information to pass on with people in the space who don’t just want to go in the textbook and find out what it is to create a business or to run a business but to actually get the first-hand knowledge and mentorship that is required to become successful in business."

Burris said Tobago has depended on the old way of doing things for far too long.

"For the chamber to take the lead and create this programme and to launch it at a time where it is necessary for the private sector to grow on the island, this is very critical and important and something that the THA will continue to support."

She said the only way to ensure competitiveness is to ensure that young people are coming into the space.

"Whether you see yourself as a sole trader, whether you want to form partnerships, whether you want to form companies, there needs to be a space to start."

Burris said while the government has its role to play in facilitating the growth of the Tobago economy, the private sector remains a key stakeholder in job creation and ensuring that the island can expand its horizons where the economy is concerned by circulating money within Tobago.

"A lot of the time, we have a lot of leakage coming out of Tobago, and that is as a result of not having enough businesses. So a lot of the time, we find ourselves as consumers having to go to Trinidad to get access to services and certain goods. But you may have people in Tobago who may have the idea to provide the good or service, but they don’t know where to start."

She said the Mentor Sessions will give them the start they need.

Burris also said mentors are required in several areas, including customer service.

"It is one of the key complaints that we get all over the space – that we need to focus on ensuring that once people come into our businesses, they are treated in a way that says they need to come back here and spend their money."

She believes the Mentor Sessions can even be implemented in the THA.

"We have successful people in the field of engineering, surveying, real estate, tourism management and they are working in the private sector.

"These mentors will also have an opportunity to mentor people in the THA who need that kind of experience and to ensure the THA can continue its path of growth and to be more successful."

Business, Burris said, must represent a global context.

"The competition is not just the businesses in Scarborough versus the businesses in Crown Point.

"Tobago has to understand that we are competing with the rest of the region and the world.

"In order for our people to be ready, we have to utilise the skills and talents that we have on island, to be able to pair them with the people who have the ideas and the drive."

She said banks and other lending facilities are critical in helping young entrepreneurs with start-up businesses.

"So after the chamber has done all the work to put these programmes in place, to pair up our new business owners with the mentors who can give them the push, the encouragement, the tools that they need to succeed, the banks and financing institutions also need to come in and have that assurance that the chamber, as a partner, has prepared their mentees to step into the world of business and be successful."

Chamber president Curtis Williams described the initiative as an important milestone in its continued commitment to nurture business, talent and leadership on Tobago’s business landscape.

He said the chamber has long recognised that mentorship is one of the most important tools for shaping future success.

"It bridges generations of business, providing not only technical guidance but also inspiration, vision and confidence."

Through the Mentor Sessions, Williams said, the chamber will ensure that Tobago’s young entrepreneurs are well prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of the future.

"This programme is more than pairing mentors and mentees. It is about building meaningful relationships, transferring knowledge and creating a supportive network that can drive innovation and resilience within the island’s economy.

"For Tobago, where the business community is so closely intertwined, mentorship is all about strengthening our sense of responsibility to each other.|"

Williams thanked potential mentors for stepping up to share their expertise, time and wisdom.

"Your investment in the growth of others is an investment in the prosperity of Tobago itself.

He told the mentees, "You are embarking on a journey of learning, networking and self-development. Be open, be bold and make full use of this opportunity.

"The lesson you take from this programme will not only shape your personal growth but will also contribute to the broader business community."

Williams said the chamber remains committed to creating progressive initiatives that are practical, impactful and forward-thinking.

"We believe that this mentorship programme will be of lasting value for empowering individuals and strengthening businesses."