TKR triumph over Falcons through a lens

Spiderman hailed his love for TKR's Kieron Pollard at the CPL 2025 match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

DESPITE some fans saying they would miss the vibes at the iconic Queen's Park Oval, the stands at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) were crackling with energy on August 29, as fans attending the first home match for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) were rewarded with a win against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons.

The four-time champs defeated the Falcons by eight wickets. TKR play their next home match at the BLCA against the Barbados Royals from 8 pm on August 29.

This year, the decision was taken to host all five of TKR's home matches at the Tarouba venue.

Newsday photographer Lincoln Holder attended the match and brought back these images.