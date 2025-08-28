TKR pay courtesy visit to PM Persad-Bissessar

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is escatic after being presented with a Trinbago Knight Riders' jersey by coach Dwayne Bravo (C) and captain Nicholas Pooran (L) during a courtesy visit with the PM, on August 28, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns. -

Fresh off an eight-wicket win against the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons on August 27, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA), in Tarouba, a group of Trinbago Knight Riders officials and players paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, on August 28, at the Diplomatic Centre, St Anns. The group including team CEO Venky Mysore, coach Dwayne Bravo and captain Nicholas Pooran presented named team jerseys to both Persad-Bissessar and Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Barry Padarath.

On behalf of her cabinet, Persad-Bissessar hoped for continued success for the TT franchise during the 2025 edition of the Caribbean Premier League.

TKR face the Barbados Royals on August 29, at the BLCA. The match starts at 8pm.