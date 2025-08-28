Stand-your-ground law wins if everyone has a say

Saddam Hosein, Minister of Legal Affairs. - File photo

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern and disappointment over the UNC's refusal to host truly independent and inclusive national consultations on their proposed stand-your-ground legislation.

Instead of engaging the entire nation in a transparent and bipartisan dialogue, the UNC has opted to hold consultations exclusively within constituencies under their control, such as Barataria/San Juan, Siparia, Oropouche East and Couva South.

This approach not only politicises a matter of grave national importance, but also alienates large segments of the population who are equally deserving of a voice in shaping legislation that could fundamentally alter the legal landscape of self-defence and public safety in TT.

Former attorney general under the same UNC, Garvin Nicholas, has rightly stated that these consultations should “move from being political and instead adopt a more national approach, where persons of all political stripes feel comfortable to attend and participate.”

Compare that position with that adopted by the Minister of Legal Affairs, the Honourable Saddam Hosein who, very condescendingly, called on the opposition to have their own consultations.

The simple truth is that the proposed legislation, which includes complex definitions and potentially far-reaching consequences, demands broad-based public education and engagement.

Hosting consultations solely in UNC strongholds undermines the democratic process and risks fostering misinformation, misunderstanding, and mistrust among citizens. The UNC must understand that, having won the general election, they must now govern for the entire country, not only their supporters.

If the UNC is serious about national security and legislative reform, it must rise above partisan interests and facilitate consultations through neutral, government-led platforms, such as the ministries of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs, as well as the Law Reform Commission.

Only then can we ensure that all voices are heard, and that the final legislation reflects the will and welfare of the entire nation. In so doing everybody will win, not just a select few.

STEVENSON ESTRADO

via e-mail