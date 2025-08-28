Prison officer seeks to overturn detention

A prison superintendent detained under the state of emergency has filed for a review of his preventive detention order, disputing the allegations of gang involvement made against him.

The officer, represented by attorney Krystal Primus, submitted a request for review before the Review Tribunal in a letter dated August 22. The tribunal’s secretary has since acknowledged receipt of the application. However, no disclosure has yet been provided by the Minister of Homeland Security, and no date for the hearing has been scheduled.

The detention order, issued on August 18, alleges that the officer had been credibly identified as an associate of the Radical Islamic Criminal Gang and other criminal groups. It further claims that he provided support to incarcerated gang leaders, facilitated breaches of prison security, and enabled communication and gang activity from inside detention facilities. Authorities alleged that he posed “a serious threat to public safety” by assisting in planned violent activities, including the imminent targeting of public officials.

The officer has strongly denied these claims, describing them as “hearsay and propaganda.” In a statement through his attorney, he said he remains resolute and looks forward to presenting his case before the tribunal.

With over 30 years of service in the Prison Service, the officer’s detention has drawn attention, particularly with ongoing concerns about security breaches within prison facilities and the alleged role of rogue officers in supporting organised criminal networks.

Since the declaration of the state of emergency on July 18, the Minister of Homeland Security has signed dozens of detention orders against alleged gang leaders, enforcers and facilitators. The tribunal was established to hear challenges from detainees seeking to overturn them.