PM, 'yuh right!'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: Many around the world condemn the US for its interventions in places like Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Yet, for TT, the reality is that the US is our largest trading partner, the main buyer of our exports, and the source of the foreign exchange our economy depends on. Their goods and services are of high quality, and many poor countries benefit from their aid.

This context is important as we consider our Prime Minister’s recent positions on US involvement in the Caribbean. She has not endorsed regime change in Venezuela, and rightly so — we maintain diplomatic relations with our neighbour. At the same time, she has supported US naval presence to help curb the flow of illegal drugs in regional waters.

The bigger concern is what happens if Venezuela takes unilateral military action against Guyana before international talks conclude. Such a move would put our own borders at risk. In that scenario, US support on the ground is preferable to Venezuelan influence, whose culture, language and ideology would make life here more difficult.

Caricom unity is desirable, but history shows the grouping often suffers from analysis paralysis. At this moment, TT must put its national interest first.

For these reasons, the Prime Minister is right to assert that her foreign and domestic policies will unapologetically put "Trinidad and Tobago first."

ZAHIR KHAN

San Fernando