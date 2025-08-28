PM: US-Caribbean-Latin American alliance beneficial to Trinidad and Tobago

From left, Gowtam Maharaj, chairman of the PDRC, Phillip Watts, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roger Alexander, Minister of Homeland Security, Michael Dowlath, Minister of Education and Prime MInister Kamla Persad Bissessar with some of the children that participated in the JAVA Community Cricket programme at Wilson Grounds. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC has described TT’s entry into an international security alliance as a “great opportunity” and “beneficial” in the fight against crime.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the JAVA Community Cricket Programme at Wilson Road Recreation Ground in Penal, on August 27, the Siparia MP said the partnership would strengthen the country’s ability to combat organised crime.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for us. We have had 25 years of runaway crime, murders, and blood. We have not been able to stem it on our own, and therefore any international coalition against drugs, narcotrafficking, human trafficking, crime, I think, is welcome for all the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago,” Persad-Bissessar said.

She added that the only people who have to fear are those who are non-law-abiding, not law-abiding citizens.

At a cabinet meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House on August 26, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said TT was part of a coalition that comprised Caribbean and Latin American countries to curb the flow of drugs to the US.

Persad-Bissessar also defended her controversial remarks that TT would put its national interest first in regional decision-making.

“This issue that I’m fracturing Caricom – Caricom was already fractured. TT is not a party to ALBA; they have already made their promises before I even spoke on this matter. They took their positions at the ALBA meeting a couple of days ago.

ALBA (the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America) comprises a group of Latin American and Caribbean countries that work together to support each other politically, economically and socially.

Persad-Bissessar added, “But I remain and am committed to Caricom, to be a member working with our Caricom neighbours. As I said, TT first, I may get damaged for that statement, but I make no apologies for it. We are washed with blood and murders, washed with crimes, and therefore, if this can help us, we welcome it.”

Asked about the long-standing flow of illegal guns and drugs from the US into TT, she maintained that such matters were best handled through bilateral co-operation and deterrence at sea.

“I think it would be improper for us to go into details about national security matters. We can only give the commitment that we will do the best that we can. We will continue to look for the drug runners, the gun runners, the traffickers, the narco traffickers, the human traffickers,” she said.

“The US presence in the region and in the waters off our coasts would be a deterrent in its own right for any gun running that is coming across the waters.”

She also commented on security breaches at Teteron Barracks and Stables Bay, both of which were used as holding facilities for prisoners under the State of Emergency (SoE), as well as the detention of several law-enforcement officers allegedly linked to irregularities inside the centres.

Persad-Bissessar said the situation underscored the need for emergency measures.

“I think the SoE is working very well. The crime rates are definitely down. And how concerned am I about breaches? That’s why we have law enforcement in full force, military plus the police service,” she said.

On the recall of Colonel Keston Charles from 695 days’ leave after only 24 hours, Persad-Bissessar said she could not comment, adding: “I do not have the details on that.”

Asked about alleged threats against the Defence Minister Wayne Sturge, she replied that such a question would be best addressed by him directly.

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander also attended the event in Penal along with Sport Minister Phillip Watts and Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath.

Citing national security issues, Alexander too did not divulge information regarding threats.

“At this time, we are treating all the threats, the new ones, the old ones. All threats will be dealt with,” he said.