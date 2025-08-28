Our worst enemies

It is unfortunate that TT has evolved into a fragmented and fractured nation. Do we understand the importance of achieving Independence? Sometimes it does not appear that progress has been made.

For instance, during the 1990s and first two decades of the 21st century there have been obvious signs that our Independence status is hollow. For instance, TT had a Canada-born Calder Hart as the executive chairman of Udecott and two foreigners – Canadian Dwayne Gibbs who served as commissioner of police and Rev Edward J Gilbert, (a white American) was appointed as archbishop of the local Roman Catholic Church. And, in 1992, our prime minister asked Scotland Yard detectives, from the UK, to investigate corruption and drug dealing among senior members of the police service.

More troubling is the decision to remain with the Privy Council rather than the Caribbean Court of Justice, as the final court of appeal. This reflects the underlying fear that justice in TT is biased and unfair.

There have been other subtle signs that some of us still view "foreign is better than local". And one of the indicators is the overflowing grocery carts with foreign foods and clothes.

The socio-economic problems constantly test the loyalty of the working class to TT. This includes a lack of clean water, traffic congestion, high food prices, corruption and serious crimes. These have gnawed at our patriotism and often it is these unresolved problems that contribute to brain drain.

In the post-1962 era, it’s bothersome and frustrating to see the relatively high levels of unemployment, poverty and underemployment in TT. However, instead of solving these problems, governments have often utilised cheap labour from countries such as China.

Independence challenges us to be patriotic and loyal to TT. This is difficult because here is often an absence of excellence, some of us feel comfortable in an atmosphere of mediocrity. We would all agree that in an independent country jobs and promotion should be made on the basis of merit, qualifications, and work experience. Unfortunately this is often not a reality.

Earlier this month, there was a report that millions of taxpayers’ dollars were paid for legal cases involving wrongful promotions in our Defence Force and Coast Guard. No foreigners were guilty of this promotion scandal. It was our local citizens. We are our worst enemies! Have we truly learnt any lessons since 31 August 1962?

When contracts and jobs are given to supporters and friends, this breeds a sub-culture of inefficiency and low productivity. These inept people within senior management contribute to the financial losses and often retrenchment of workers. It’s obvious that the VSEP packages offered to the dismissed workers are a burden to taxpayers.

This biased distribution of jobs is not a new phenomenon. During the colonial era, those who were of European descent or born in Europe were given priority for managerial and other important jobs in the Caribbean. This flawed hiring practice continued during indentureship.

The ethnicity and nationality of the owners of the estates and refineries reflected the ruling elite. This did not change after 1962. A change of government was not simply new faces. It also meant certain persons in embassies, directors and CEOs of state companies would be changed on the basis of race/ethnicity and loyalty to the political administration.

One of the common characteristics of the sugar estates, during colonialism, was their inefficiency due to a poor work ethic. Furthermore, the refusal to use modern technology and fertilizers all contributed to the inability to maximize resources on the plantations. From the Spanish to British rule, there was wastage and an abundance of corrupt officials. This was supposed to change after TT achieved our fairy-tale independence.

What has been saving our economy since Independence? The obvious answer is the oil and natural gas…and the dreaded underground economy – drug trafficking.

Yes, we boast of nationalisation of industries, however look at TT from 1962 to 2025 – the wastage and poor work ethic. All reminiscent of the colonial era.

The loss in profits was one of the reasons for the closure of sugar industry and Petrotrin. And, the albatross around our necks have been unprofitable state companies as WASA, T&TEC and TSTT.

Of course, the name change from BWIA to Caribbean Airlines did not mean a change from loss to profit. In TT, each of us must ensure the sparks of Independence are never extinguished. Independence must be preserved and guarded to ensure everyone especially the weak and vulnerable.