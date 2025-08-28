NGC returns to profit as challenges loom

NGC employees on site in Pt Lisas. Photo courtesy NGC. -

WITH $1.6 billion in profit for the financial year ending 2024, the National Gas Company (NGC) is back to being in the pink of health.

But don’t expect as rapid a reversal of the significant governance and political issues the company faces.

The profit is a big turnaround from the $1.3 billion loss in the previous year.

That negative result was because of an adjustment of the books relating to the company’s Phoenix Park Gas Processors stake.

The adjustment, the impairment of goodwill, became necessary in relation to a transaction reportedly dating to 2013.

This tinkering with goodwill generated no shortage of bad blood between the PNM and the UNC last year.

It was a classic case of a relatively humdrum accounting manoeuvre becoming fodder for politics, with the UNC lamenting the PNM had "broken" the NCG, and the PNM alleging the company was forced to take a "hit" because of matters first originating under the UNC.

One could say a lot about whether the books of state enterprises are, under successive administrations, cooked to convey the best picture.

But the fast return to the black suggests last year’s paper loss was a storm in a teacup.

Profit is back, but at a relatively subdued level.

In 2022, profit after tax was $2.4 billion, in 2021 it was $2.6 billion, and in 2020 it was $2.1 billion.

Nonetheless, it was enough for the Energy Chamber of TT to congratulate the company on August 24 and note how it "plays an extremely important role in the energy sector and serves as a model state agency."

But a model of what? According to newly minted NGC chairman Gerald Ramdeen, there might be trouble on the horizon as several major contracts are due to expire in December.

And there is at least one substantial issue with cash management.

"NGC is severely challenged in its cash management by the non-payment of TTEC receivables which stands at $6.3 billion and is estimated to grow by $1.2 billion per year if not addressed," he said.

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath, on August 7, suggested the government will work out a payment plan between NCG and TTEC on this issue. If so, this would be a repeat of history.

In 2018, NCG converted TTEC receivables of $3.5 billion for unpaid gas sales to a ten-year loan in two tranches at six per cent per annum.

Payments were due until December 2028. There needs to be clarity on this and the current administration’s plans.

However, the deeper issue is the state’s multifaceted subsidisation of utilities.

NGC is not merely a company formally registered under the Companies Act. It is an instrument of government policy, as seen from its involvement in the geo-strategic but ill-fated Dragon gas deal.

A return to profitability bodes well. But also underlines NGC’s relevance to the country’s economic transition moving forward.

That’s something all citizens have a stake in, not just corporation sole.