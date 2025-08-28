Keshorn claims bronze in Zurich

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott. (AP FILE PHOTO) -

DAVID SCARLETT

Trinidad and Tobago's Keshorn Walcott secured a third-place finish in the men’s javelin throw at the Zurich leg of the Wanda Diamond League, in Switzerland, on August 28.

Walcott threw an impressive 84.95m, just about two metres less than his season’s best of 86.30m.

This puts Walcott top of the men’s javelin throw standings with 24 points, just one point ahead of Germany's Julian Weber, then followed by Grenada's Anderson Peters, who is on 19 points.