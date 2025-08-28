Do you walk 7,000 steps a day?

-

Did you know that the long-held benchmark of 10,000 daily steps is now being challenged?

A recent systematic review published in The Lancet Public Health, conducted by an international team of researchers, re-examined data from 57 independent studies.

Their findings revealed something remarkable – walking as few as 7,000 steps a day can deliver substantial health benefits.

This includes improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of dementia and even lower overall mortality.

The benefits of walking 7,000 steps a day extend well beyond physical health, they also influence your financial and insurance planning.

Since insurers evaluate your health when approving coverage and setting premiums, maintaining an active lifestyle can help you remain in favourable risk categories, making it easier to qualify for affordable protection.

Additionally, by lowering your risk of developing serious illnesses, you decrease the likelihood of making major claims.

This not only safeguards your current coverage but also gives you the flexibility to secure additional insurance in the future, should your needs change.

Living a healthier lifestyle not only improves your quality of life but also increases your life expectancy, giving you the opportunity to enjoy your retirement years with greater vitality. However, a longer life also comes with important financial considerations – such as ensuring that your savings, pension and retirement plans are sufficient to sustain you.

In this way, good health works hand in hand with strong financial planning, while insurance provides the essential protection for life’s uncertainties.

While walking 7,000 steps a day can significantly lower your risk of developing critical illnesses, no lifestyle change can completely remove life’s uncertainties.

Accidents, sudden illnesses and unforeseen events can still happen. This is where insurance plays its vital role, providing protection against the unexpected, while your daily steps help prevent what can be prevented. For instance, health insurance ensures that your medical expenses are covered if you were to suffer an injury from a fall or a vehicular accident.

Imagine this – two friends, the same age and with similar lifestyles – one commits to walking about 7,000 steps daily, while the other does not.

Years later, one enjoys an active, fulfilling retirement, while the other struggles with mounting medical bills and constant worry about health.

That simple daily habit makes a remarkable difference, not only for physical well-being, but also in reducing healthcare costs, easing the need for heavy insurance claims and providing peace of mind. Best of all, reaching 7,000 steps can be achieved in less than two hours a day.