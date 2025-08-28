Cut through the noise

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar at a post-cabinet briefing alongside Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander at the Office of the Parliament, Cabildo Building, Port of Spain on May 22. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: In light of recent critiques regarding the Prime Minister’s statement on the deployment of US military assets in the Caribbean, it is important that we cut through the noise and focus on the facts.

Some detractors argue that the Prime Minister should have opposed the presence of US warships, but this view ignores the harsh realities of our region. For decades, small island states like TT have been overwhelmed by the scourge of drug trafficking, gang violence, human trafficking, and transnational crime.

These cartels are not mere nuisances, they are well-armed, well-financed organisations that destabilise entire societies, erode governance, and take innocent lives. To pretend that our islands alone can shoulder this burden without external assistance is to indulge in dangerous fantasy.

The Prime Minister’s position is not one of surrender to external powers, but one of pragmatism. By welcoming US efforts against narco-terrorist groups, she is safeguarding the citizens of TT who deserve peace, security, and protection. Law-abiding citizens have nothing to fear. Only those engaged in, or benefiting from, criminal activity would be concerned about the US presence.

Furthermore, contrary to the narrative being peddled by some newspapers, the Prime Minister’s statement underscores her commitment to Caricom solidarity. She made it abundantly clear that if Venezuela’s Maduro regime were to launch an attack against Guyana or invade Guyanese territory, TT would grant access to its territory for US defence operations. This is not indifference to Caricom, it is a bold affirmation of regional security, and a demonstration that TT stands ready to defend a sister state in its hour of need.

It is easy for critics to posture about sovereignty and independence, but sovereignty means very little if our societies are held hostage by drug cartels and external aggression. The Prime Minister’s statement recognises this reality: small island states lack the military and financial resources to face these challenges alone. Co-operation with larger powers is not weakness; it is wisdom.

Those who accuse the Prime Minister of caring less for Caricom are misguided. Her words on Guyana show that TT will not stand idly by while a fellow Caricom member is threatened. That is not abandonment; it is leadership.

May good sense prevail as we navigate these turbulent times.

ARON LAMBERT

via e-mail