Cepep SoS

-

THE EDITOR: On a drive Tuesday, I observed that the Hilton roundabout coming off the road from the Savannah leading to the Lady Young Road, has been overgrown with bush that makes it difficult to see oncoming vehicles looking right. It’s a sore sight and very dangerous for all users of the road, and not a welcoming sight for tourists.

Apparently this unkempt situation is islandwide, and should be addressed immediately. Government must find a solution to this eyesore and not neglect the problem that presently exists. While the relevant Cepep organisation has been put on hold at present, government needs to act with alacrity in restoring a unit to deal with this issue that affects us all as citizens, notwithstanding the fallout of employees and their families on the closing down of Cepep as they anxiously await a decision that hopefully will include these employees.

Time is of essence in restoring this situation. I’m pleading with government to heed the call of the people that voted for them, in having an immediate resolution to this crisis if only to have people of the Cepep family being able once more to provide for their families.

RICHARD LOBO

Diego Martin