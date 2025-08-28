Carib scores with Pooran, Bravo

Trinbago Knight Riders captain Nicholas Pooran third from left, and coach Dwayne Bravo, stand with Carib Beer models, after being officially signed to the brand, at Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs on August 26. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

TWO of the most popular cricket personalities in TT have partnered with Carib Brewery in an effort to take the brand to new heights.

Dwayne Bravo and Nicholas Pooran are now the new brand ambassadors for the local manufactured beer.

The announcement was made at the company's head office in Champs Fleurs, on August 26.

Trinbago Knight Riders coach Bravo and the team's captain Pooran were both elated for the partnership.

"This partnership with Carib – you could not ask for two better brand ambassadors," Bravo said.

Bravo, who goes by many nicknames including DJ Bravo and Sir Champion, added, "It is going to be a champion partnership on and off the field. We are going to represent this brand very well. We are proud to be ambassadors of this partnership."

Bravo, who spends at least two months every year in India because of his coaching duties in the Indian Premier League (IPL), anticipates supporting Carib in such a huge market.

"India is like a second home for us and also for me personally, and I will enjoy the opportunity to take a home-grown brand overseas."

Bravo, who does not drink alcohol, said he decided to sign the deal because Carib has backed him in the past as he was a brand ambassador for Malta.

Pooran, who plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, is expected to help market Carib in cricket-crazy India.

Managing director at Carib, David Welch, said Carib and cricket is a perfect combination.

"At Carib, we have always believed that cricket and Carib Lager go hand-in-hand...that's is why our connection to the Trinbago Knight Riders have always felt so natural.

"This partnership allows us to share our story on an even bigger stage using the power of cricket to connect with our fans worldwide and to bring them the true taste of the Caribbean spirit.

"Bravo and Pooran are more than players; they are cultural icons. They reflect the confidence, the energy and the unstoppable pride of our people and together with Carib Brewery to remind us that the Caribbean way is second to none."

Head of brand marketing, Antron Forte, was glad to welcome the Bravo and Pooran.

"These two legends are not only extraordinary athletes, but true ambassadors of the Caribbean – pride, spirit and resilience.

"Their journeys from local cricket grounds to global stadiums mirror the very path Carib is rooted in the Caribbean, yet resonating across borders by celebrating our recent launch of Carib in India.

Forte said this partnership is more than just a sponsorship; it represents the heart of Carib's strategy – building brand equity and fostering genuine consumer engagement through two cultural pillars that define who we are, Carnival and cricket.

"With Bravo's charisma and champion spirit, Pooran's flair and rising talent, we are confident this partnership will amplify our message.

"Carib is more than just a beer, it's a taste of Caribbean lifestyle."