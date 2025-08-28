Building your brand through podcasting

When most people in the Caribbean hear the word podcast, they think of someone sitting on YouTube with a mic, talking for an hour. But podcasting is far more powerful than that.

It has matured into a $49 billion global industry heading into 2026, with over 619 million listeners worldwide.

What makes podcasting unique is trust. According to global research, 86 per cent of listeners say they trust podcast hosts and 76 per cent take action after hearing something in a podcast – whether that’s visiting a website, making a purchase or signing up for a service.

In a world where audiences are tuning out traditional advertising, podcasts cut through the noise with authenticity and human connection.

Why businesses should pay attention

For businesses, podcasting is no longer an optional experiment – it is a serious marketing channel.

· Thought leadership: A podcast positions your brand as the authority in your field. Instead of selling directly, you educate, inform and inspire your audience.

· Content efficiency: One podcast episode can be repurposed into blogs, LinkedIn posts, TikTok or Instagram reels, and email newsletters. It’s the most efficient way to fuel a content strategy.

· Audience loyalty: Podcasts are built into people’s routines. They listen while commuting, exercising or cooking. Unlike ads that fight for attention, podcasts are consumed during moments where you have the audience’s full focus.

And unlike other media, podcasts are ranked. Platforms such as Apple Podcasts and Spotify chart shows by country and category.

These rankings provide credibility with sponsors, global visibility and measurable proof of performance.

My own show, Digipreneur FM, has ranked as the number one entrepreneurship podcast in TT and has consistently charted across Jamaica, the Bahamas, Dominica and Saint Lucia.

This proves that Caribbean voices can earn recognition and influence on the world stage.

The untapped Caribbean opportunity

Here in the Caribbean, podcasting is still underdeveloped. Many people mistakenly believe that a podcast is simply a livestream or a talk show.

The truth is, podcasts are a unique medium – mobile-first, on-demand and designed for multitasking audiences.

Our region is full of storytellers, cultural commentators, entertainers and entrepreneurs who could benefit from this format.

Yet, few have taken the step to professionalise their voices and establish themselves globally.

This creates a powerful first-mover advantage for anyone willing to start now.

TATT’s commitment to digital empowerment

This is exactly why the Telecommunications Authority of TT (TATT) has made podcasting the theme of its 2025 Empowering Men with Digital Skills Workshop.

Every year, TATT hosts workshops dedicated to empowering both men and women with critical digital skills.

The women’s edition was successfully completed earlier this year – now it is time for the men.

On September 6, TATT will host Level Up Your Voice: The Ultimate Podcasting Workshop – a hybrid event available online and at ICT Access Centres across TT.

I will be leading the training, joined by entertainer and entrepreneur Certified Sampson and Nicholas Gayahpersad of the Intellectual Property Office, Ministry of Legal Affairs, who will focus on protecting creative work.

Participants will learn everything they need to get started with podcasting – from selecting the right equipment and software, to building their podcast assets such as intros, outros and artwork.

I’ll also be walking them through how to structure episodes, develop a content plan and market their podcast so it reaches the right audience.

This holistic approach ensures that by the end of the workshop, attendees won’t just understand the theory of podcasting, but will have the practical steps to start building and growing a show of their own.

As TATT’s CEO, Kurleigh Prescod, explained: "At TATT, we are dedicated to empowering the next generation with the digital skills needed to thrive in today’s tech-driven world.

"Podcasting is a dynamic medium for storytelling, branding and entrepreneurship. Through this workshop, we aim to provide young men with the confidence, technical expertise and industry insights to amplify their voices, tell their stories and unlock new opportunities."

The next step for Caribbean voices

This workshop is not just about learning how to use a microphone. It is about equipping Caribbean men with a world-class skillset to build brands, create communities and showcase our stories to the world. For businesses, it is a chance to explore podcasting as a strategic channel for thought leadership and customer engagement.

If you have ever believed that your story, your expertise or your business deserves a global audience, now is the time to act.

Podcasting is no longer a fringe experiment – it is the new standard for brand authority.

So if you are looking to get into podcasting, register at the link, and I’ll see you on September 6.

Register now at: https://sites.google.com/view/empoweringmen2025.

