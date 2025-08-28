Bandits steal steak, wine from Cascade home

- File photo by Jeff K. Mayers

Bandits broke into a home in Cascade on August 27 and stole an expensive assortment of steak and wine.

The homeowner said he returned from work on August 27 to find his home broken into.

The victim told police he secured his home around 9 am before leaving for the day, but around 7.30 pm, his caretaker told him the property had been burgled.

When he arrived, he found the back door and burglar proofing on the western side of the house pried open.

He went inside and realised two steaks worth $200 each, a $300 bottle of wine and $300 in cash was missing.

Belmont police are continuing enquiries.

Meanwhile, police are looking for the man who snatched a woman’s handbag in Port of Spain minutes after she left a casino that same evening.

Police said around 6.50 pm, the victim left Diamond Casino on Independence Square North and walked east.

At the corner of Charlotte Street, she was confronted by a slim-built man of African descent wearing a yellow jersey, who grabbed her handbag and ran off.

The bag contained $3,000 in cash, jewellery including two gold bangles inscribed with names, a gold pendant, a silver iPhone 13 in a pink case, two social welfare cheques, keys and other personal items.

PC Munroe of the Central Police Station is continuing investigations.