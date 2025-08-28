Bandit frees pensioner, returns stolen gas tank

An elderly woman was tied up during a violent home invasion in Guaico, Tamana, before being freed the next day by one of the bandits who returned some of her stolen items.

Police said the 73-year-old was in her kitchen around 10 pm on August 23 when she noticed four masked men outside her window.

They warned her not to move from the kitchen area or call the police and threatened to kill her if she did.

The woman tried to hide in her daughter’s room upstairs but the men had already entered the house by then and they accosted her in the room.

The bandits tied her with plastic straps and ransacked the home, taking two Samsung cellphones, a Blu cellphone, three 20lb LPG gas tanks, three weed wackers, jewellery, female clothing, a generator and a Hilti drill.

The victim told police one of the men returned the following night, untied her and returned one of the gas tanks and the drill.

It was then she realised her CCTV system, including the monitor, had also been stolen.

Cumuto police are continuing investigations.