Ansa McAL installs AI in HR systems

Faheem Mohammed, chief shared services officer, Ansa McAL Ltd, left and Alex Castillo, vice president, sales and business development – LAC and International, SAP, partner to launch AI in Ansa McAL's HR ecosystem. -

The Ansa McAL group is shaping the future of work by becoming the first large-scale enterprise based in the English-speaking Caribbean to launch artificial intelligence (AI) across its human resources ecosystem.

In a release on August 27, Ansa McAL said it has partnered with a leading company in systems applications and products (SAP), called HRIZONS, to embed an AI-powered digital assistant with generative AI in its current human capital management (HCM) platform.

SAP is an enterprise application software which helps companies manage core business functions like finance, human resources, supply chains and customer experience.

The release said the initiative will form a central pillar of the group’s HR strategy, which will modernise infrastructure, attract and retain top talent and enhance employee experience.

"For Ansa McAL, this HR innovation means greater agility, scalability and competitiveness in a rapidly changing talent market," the release said.

Employees can now interact with the HCM platform conversationally, asking natural-language questions and receiving instant responses.

"The AI functionalities also provide personalised learning recommendations, career insights and faster access to information, empowering employees to better manage their careers and wellbeing," the release added.

Group chief shared services officer Faheem Mohammed said the initiative was more than a tech upgrade – it is a re-imagining of how HR powers the group’s performance.

"It allows us to respond to employees’ needs faster, anticipate workforce challenges and unlock insights that strengthen our talent advantage.

"By pioneering this capability in the English-speaking Caribbean, Ansa McAL is not just keeping pace with global innovation; we are setting the pace for the region."

HRIZONS president Jim Newman said the collaboration was significant.

"Ansa’s ambitious HR technology journey continues to evolve. We applaud their trailblazing work in the Caribbean as they realise their 'people first' agenda," Newman said.