Why gender equality is key to feeding the world

A woman participates in an FAO school feeding programme in Guatemala. -

Achieving gender equality is essential to ending hunger and building sustainable food systems. A new FAO guide offers parliaments in Latin America and the Caribbean a roadmap to get there.

Food insecurity remains one of the biggest challenges in Latin America and the Caribbean. But it doesn’t affect everyone equally: women are still the most affected. Across the region, they are 5.2 percentage points more likely than men to experience moderate or severe food insecurity.

This disparity is not incidental. It reflects deep-rooted structural inequalities in access to resources, services and opportunities across agri-food systems. In this context, gender-responsive policymaking is a powerful tool to drive public policy reform and advance the right to food.

The FAO’s recent publication, Gender, Hunger and Malnutrition: A Practical Guide for Parliamentarians, delivers a clear message: legislation is a key lever to transform food systems through a lens of equity.

Gender equality: a matter of rights and development

Legislating with a gender lens is first and foremost a human rights imperative. Equality between women and men is a fundamental right, and laws should reflect this by guaranteeing fair and equal treatment for all.

But gender-sensitive legislation also makes economic and social sense. Promoting gender equality in legal frameworks benefits not only women and girls, but society as a whole – driving economic growth, social cohesion and cultural development. The Sustainable Development Goals will remain out of reach as long as half the population continues to face barriers to exercising their rights and realising their potential.

For this reason, many countries have ratified international agreements committing them to eliminate the obstacles women face. These commitments call for gender equality not just in principle, but in practice: measurable, transformative and real.

The role of parliaments in ending hunger

One of the first steps is to review existing legal frameworks and identify laws that perpetuate or deepen gender gaps. In some cases, this means reforming outdated legislation; in others, drafting new laws that acknowledge inequalities and offer targeted solutions.

Securing financial resources is just as important. Without adequate budgets, policies are left on paper or implemented unevenly. Parliamentary commitment must translate into budget allocations that support gender equality including funding to support women’s access to land, credit and rural care services, all essential to reducing hunger and building more inclusive systems.

Another key recommendation is the use of inclusive language in legal texts. Replacing gender-exclusive terms – such as using “people” instead of “men – helps ensure that women and girls are explicitly recognised as rights holders.

The engagement of men and boys as allies is also crucial. Transforming cultural norms and promoting shared responsibilities in the home, community and nation demands the participation of all sectors of society.

A commitment that can’t wait

Achieving sustainable and inclusive food systems requires both political will and strong alliances. In Latin America and the Caribbean, the Parliamentary Fronts Against Hunger, with support from FAO and cooperation partners from Spain and Mexico, have advanced legal frameworks and budgets with a gender perspective. Initiatives such as those led by ParlAmericas build on these efforts, promoting more inclusive laws and fostering the leadership of young women.

Integrating a gender perspective into legislation on food security isn’t just a best practice, it’s an urgent necessity. If Latin America and the Caribbean is to move toward inclusive and sustainable food systems, guarantee the right to food, and eliminate hunger, breaking down the barriers that women face must be a priority.

Parliaments have a decisive role to play. Fairer laws, gender-responsive budgets, and effective implementation mechanisms are essential to ensuring no one is left behind.