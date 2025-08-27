Trinbago Knight Riders fans miss Queen's Park Oval vibe

Trinbago Knight Riders fans Keith Gookool (L), Narina Seepersad (R) and an unnamed friend attend the team's first Caribbean Premier League home match against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, on August 27, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Jelani Beckles

FANS who attended the first home match for Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) on August 27, even those living in South, said they would miss the Queen's Park Oval this year. The decision was taken this year to host all five of TKR's home matches at the Tarouba venue.

On August 16, a newspaper report suggested the CPL was considering having games at the Oval this year, giving fans of the iconic venue hope.

A few days later, Newsday confirmed with the CPL and TKR that all matches will be at BLCA.

In a CPL release on June 16, organisers explained that logistically it is challenging to host matches at the Oval in St Clair and at BLCA during a period of just eight days. Moving equipment from St Clair to Tarouba is time consuming and expensive.

A CPL spokesperson told Newsday, "Logistically, one venue makes lots more sense and that is the primary reason."

Narin Seepersad, from Claxton Bay, said, "I might be a little biased...I find in the Oval, the vibes are a little better. I am from down here (South), but I don't mind making the trek up there. The parking situation here is a little bit stressful. I don't mind if they split it – half here (at BLCA) and half there (at the Oval)."

Seepersad said the atmosphere in the Carib Beer Stand and the Trini Posse Stand in the oval is electric.

His friend Keith Gookool, who spent most of his life in San Fernando before moving to Couva, said, "Traditionally, cricket in the oval is more vibes...Brian Lara is still a good vibes, but it is a lot of pressure to come to Brian Lara in terms of the logistics, the traffic and that is the whole downfall about Brian Lara."

However, he said the parking is also an issue at the Oval, saying, "Even at the Oval, the parking now is a problem. You have to park on the street."

He also loves the Carib Beer Stand.

Navin from Debe said he likes having the option of going to both venues. "I like the vibes in the oval too. The way the Oval is closed in, it captures the viewing . Over here is nice, but I still like to go to the oval."

Navin said it is easier to access parking around the oval.

Adolphus Noel from Lopinot understands it is expensive to host matches at both venues, but he is missing the Oval.

"The Oval is the mecca of cricket. The traffic (at BLCA) is much harder than the oval. The oval (Port of Spain) has a lot of entrances."

Newsday spoke with an unnamed team representative, who also lamented the lack of matches at the Oval this season, especially given the close relationship between TKR and the Queen's Park Oval. In 2015, TT Red Steel ( now Trinbago Knight Riders) won their first CPL title after beating the Barbados Tridents by 20 runs at the iconic Port of Spain venue.