Tobago cop says serious crimes down

TOBAGO police are yet to make any breakthrough into the island’s fifth murder recorded on August 24, but they say there is a reduction in serious crimes compared to the same period of 2024.

Sgt Joseph Jordan, speaking on the Tobago morning show on August 25, provided a comprehensive report on crime statistics for the Tobago Division.

“Last year for this said period, we would have recorded 19 murders unfortunately, however, this year we have a significant decrease – the division now has five murders that are being investigated.”

For 2025 there have been two state of emergencies (SoEs).

The first took place under the previous PNM administration, beginning December 30, 2024, while the current one was called in July by the UNC administration.

Joseph said four of the murders this year have been solved.

He said on August 24 around 8.50 pm, Kelon Malcolm was at his shop on Pembroke Bay Road, Pembroke, with his common-law wife when a masked man dressed in black and wearing a camouflage mask entered. The assailant pointed a gun at Malcolm and fired several shots, hitting him about the body. The gunman reportedly pointed the weapon at Malcolm’s common-law wife and demanded money before fleeing the scene. Malcolm was taken to the Roxborough Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigations are continuing.

“The sum of money taken is yet to be ascertained. The TT Police Service wants to extend condolences to the family of Mr Malcolm, it is rather unfortunate, and rest assured that we are going to ensure that the person or persons involved in this heinous crime will be brought to justice.”

For the same period in 2024, the Tobago Division, he said, recorded 481 serious crimes.

“This year, thus far for the said period, we would have recorded 466 serious report crimes with a slight decrease. As it relates to the main contributors or contributing reports that continues to plague us, we have break-ins which are residential break-ins and commercial break-ins and these instances continue to put a lot of challenge on the Tobago Division – as a matter of fact, across TT.”

He said there has been a significant increase in sexual offences.

He said that the police service remains committed to its mission of creating a safer community and plans to increase police visibility.

“The mobile unit has been placed in Scarborough as to increase the police visibility and that has brought some success. We know there is an eyesore very close to that mobile unit and that was one of the reasons why it has been introduced and as well as to serve the downtown area of Scarborough. So basically, what we continue to do is to use our patrols, have town meetings, reach out, have station council meetings. These instances allow for a greater interaction between the police and its clients.”

He urged citizens to continue to anonymously provide information as this is an important method for identifying and capturing elusive criminals.

“We continue to ask that the general public engage the TTPS – if you know something, say something. We have our numbers – 555, the E-999, you may have a close police friend or somebody you can trust. Reach out to us so we can manage our situation of crime in TT and most important, let’s prevent our crime.”