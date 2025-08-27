THA celebrates independence with sports, worship, movie night

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. -

THE Tobago House of Assembly (THA) has announced a full day of events to replace the annual Independence Day Parade on August 31.

In a media release on August 27, the Office of the Chief Secretary (OCS) said following Central Government’s cancellation of the customary parade and national fireworks display, Tobago’s observance will highlight culture, reflection, and community partnership.

The programme of activities, the release said, will be held under the theme “A Day of Prayer, Community and Celebration,” and aims to bring citizens together in the spirit of unity.

The day of activities begins with a sports and family fun zone at the Scarborough Esplanade, which includes a 5K road race and 10K cycling competition, beginning at 6 am.

At 11 am there will be a powerboat racing event at the Scarborough Waterfront and traditional goat racing. Families, it said, can also enjoy a dedicated children’s fun zone and a variety of local culinary experiences.

At 3 pm there will be a prayer and worship at the Shaw Park Complex. This will be a multi-faith service, which will include special prayers for the nation and musical presentations from religious groups across the island.

At 6 pm, there will be a D’LIME Gospel Concert at the Scarborough Amphitheatre. The concert, the release said, promises to be an evening of worship and uplifting music, engaging youth and families.

An open-air movie night will be held from 8 pm at the nearby Scarborough Botanical Gardens. Families, the release said, can close the night under the stars at the Botanical Gardens, offering a relaxed and inclusive end to the day’s festivities.

The THA, according to the release, reaffirmed its commitment to fostering unity, inclusivity, and national pride.

“This approach not only honours the spirit of independence but also reflects the Assembly’s dedication to creating meaningful, culturally resonant experiences that serve the needs and aspirations of our people and nation.”

On August 16, the government announced there will be no Independence Day Parade and the usual state-sponsored fireworks this year, but instead a National Day of Prayer and Reflection will be held. The government pointed to security concerns as the country remains under a state of emergency (SoE), noting that some $2.6 million in savings will be realised from the cancellation of the event.