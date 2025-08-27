Tancoo: Government meeting its public-sector obligations

Minister of Finance Davendranath Tancoo -

FINANCE Minister Davendranath Tancoo said the government was committed to paying workers and building the economy, in a statement sent to Newsday on August 27.

He was replying to Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert who had alleged at a PNM rally in Morvant on August 26 that the government was re-purposing some $1.3 billion in loans taken for infrastructure projects to instead pay public sector salaries. Imbert alleged these loans included $200 million to Palo Seco Agricultural Enterprises (for serviced lots for ex-Petrotrin workers), $150 million for the Land Settlement Agency (for concrete structures to replace shacks), $350 million to WASA (for pipeline and pump replacement), plus sums for schools and local government works.

Tancoo declared, "I am proud to say that this government is meeting its obligations to public sector workers and will continue to do so."

The minister said he was saddened but not surprised that this has disturbed Imbert and the PNM leadership, whom he alleged were bent on "a campaign of mischief and misinformation."

Tancoo said, "However, this government is supportive and respectful of a workers' agenda and on rebuilding the economy, and returning Trinidad and Tobago to prosperity."

He said TT knows it can expect nothing positive from the PNM.

"That is why they continue to fight against every initiative of this government to fight crime and to improve the lives of our citizens.

"The PNM decade of destruction speaks for itself. They have no ideas and no plans and obviously it bothers them that the country has not collapsed in a heap of blood and bankruptcy."

Tancoo said PNM now meant "Promoting Nonsense and Mischief."

He said, "I really hope that at some time Imbert and his gang grow past the tabanca and start working in the national interest.

"Nonetheless, the government will continue to succeed and if that disturbs the PNM gang, they should just get out of the way of progress."