Roach resigns as director of TTNGL

Roger Roach, former president of TTMA and director of TTNGL. - FILE PHOTO/ Faith Ayoung

Former TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) president Roger Roach will no longer serve as director of the TT National Gas Company (TTNGL).

In a notice to shareholders posted on the TT Stock Exchange website, TTNGL said Roach will cease serving in the position effective August 22. He was appointed to the position on March 6.

TTNGL is a subsidiary of the TT National Gas Company. For the six months ended June 30, it reported a loss after tax of $35.8 million.

TTNGL said the loss was a result of the US government’s decision to revoke the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) licences for the Dragon field and the Cocuina-Manakin gas fields in April.

In its condensed interim financial statements, TTNGL said, "Following the announcement of the revocation of licences issued by the OFAC of the US Department of Treasury, regarding the exploration of gas fields in Venezuela, management has re-examined its impairment assessment of the company’s shareholding investment in the Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd group.

"This review was conducted based on the assessed most likely outcomes and risks associated with updated inputs and cash flows provided by PPGPL and the National Gas Company of TT (NGC)," the company said

"This assessment resulted in the recognition of an impairment loss of $85.2 million and consequently a loss after tax of $35.8 million (2024: profit after tax of $$46.7 million)."