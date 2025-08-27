PM falls at JAVA cricket closing ceremony

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar stumbled and fell on August 27 as she made her way to the head table at the closing ceremony for the JAVA Community Cricket Programme, Wilson Road Recreation Ground, Penal.

Persad-Bissessar was quickly helped to her feet and shrugged off the incident as she seated herself at the table, less than 30 seconds later, next to Minister of Sport Phillip Watts.

According to reports, the ground leading to the head table was slightly uneven.

The MP for Siparia was cheered on by the young participants of the programme and later delivered the feature speech, seemingly physically unaffected by the incident.

Persad-Bissessar even used the mishap as an inspirational anecdote to the young athletes, saying, "Not every fall is to be ashamed of, because when we fall we get up back again and fight. If you dropped a ball, keep the hope and catch the next ball that comes your way."