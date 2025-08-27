NCIC plans $3.5m Divali Nagar, hopes for government help

- Yvonne Webb

THE National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) is looking towards government and corporate TT to offset the $3.5 million cost for the 2025 Divali Nagar, which is scheduled for October 11 to 19. The festival of Divali would be observed on October 20.

NCIC President Surujdeo Mangaroo said in 2024, then PNM administration under former prime minister Dr Keith Rowley gifted the organisation $500,000, “not the amount we expected but it helped a lot.”

Speaking at a media launch on August 27 at the Chaguanas site, Mangaroo said although the NCIC had been involved in fund-raising for the past 37 years and hoped to continue for another century, the Divali Nagar was its main source of revenue generation.

“This is one of our most cherished cultural festivals outside of India, which is under the profound theme of “Loka Samgraha” (Welfare of the World) – a concept that calls for the welfare and harmony of the world.”

Hopeful for Government's support, he admitted, “Without support from Government, the public and the business community, the event would not be a success.”

Mangaroo did not say what sum the NCIC had requested from government, but noted police protection would carry a high cost.

He estimated the cost of the police for traffic management and overall security at $250,000.

Given that the country is in a state of emergency (SoE), which was declared on July 18 and extended until October 28, Mangaroo said he did not anticipate it would have any effect on the festivities at the Nagar.

“If there is a curfew that would be different.”

With respect to the SoE impacting on the availability of officers to carry out security detail, he said there was usually a complement of private security which could be increased should the occasion warrant it.

At the launch, Mangaroo remembered his predecessor, former senator Deoroop Teemal who died on August 3, and said a fitting tribute to honour him was still being discussed with the members of the board.

Mangaroo also recognised and acknowledged the magnanimous contributions of his other predecessors, "who have all gone to the great beyond – Dr Hans Hanoomansingh, Dr Deokinanan Sharma and quite recently Shri Deoroop Teemal – all within a 12-month period."

He pledged to continue their legacy.

Corporate event manager George Singh and Divali Nagar vice-chairman Shawn Ramjit also remembered the trio.

Singh recalled the launch was first planned under Teemal's leadership but had to be postponed to August 27 as a mark of respect for his passing. Ramjit said the past year had been very trying for the NCIC with the deaths of three of its stalwarts, but board members had put aside their grief to work collectively for the sustainability of the Nagar.

According to Mangaroo, “This year’s Nagar will be a vibrant tapestry of cultural performances, educational programmes, and community engagements, all designed to inspire and unite.

“This year, we emphasise inclusivity and sustainability, ensuring that our festivities reflect respect for our environment and commitment to social harmony.

“We invite the public to participate actively, to experience the rich heritage and values that Divali embodies, and to carry forward the spirit of “Loka Samgraha” in their daily lives.

“Together, let us illuminate not only our homes but also our hearts and communities.”

Singh said over the nine nights, some of the biggest names in the Indo-Caribbean music industry would grace the stage at the Nagar. He said it would be streamed live to 50 countries across the globe giving them international recognition.

In addition to the on-stage presence, there will be nightly guests including President Christine Kangaloo, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Opposition Leader Penelope Beckles-Robinson and the Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit.

“There are many different things to see at this event – 175 commercial booths, 40 NGO booths, the different Indian expos all in one place and, of course, the food village housing more than 40 of the best vegetarian vendors in the country.

“The food village is one of the biggest attraction at the Divali Nagar, which in my opinion, is the largest privately run event in the country drawing crowds in excess of 200,000 over the nine days," Singh said.