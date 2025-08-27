Look Twice, It’s Your Wife comes to Queen’s Hall

The cast of Look Twice, It's Your Wife.

Following acclaimed performances in Trinidad and Toronto, Sweet Pan Productions presents Look Twice, It’s Your Wife, a side-splitting stage comedy that explores the hilarity and heartbreak of a secret double life.

Written by renowned playwright Marvin L Ishmael and directed by Marvin Dowridge, this outrageous farce plays out on September 6 and 7 at Queen’s Hall.

At the heart of the story is Mootilal Singh, a mild-mannered taxi driver with not one, but two wives – Nasha and Sandra – living in separate homes. When an accident disrupts his carefully choreographed routine, both women report him missing to different police stations, sparking a whirlwind of confusion, lies, and tangled identities. Add in two detectives, a loyal (and equally flustered) best friend named Bloods, and a desperate attempt to explain it all with a fabricated tale of a secret romance, and you have a laugh-a-minute rollercoaster that only TT theatre could deliver, said a media release.

With its sharp writing and bold performances, Look Twice, It’s Your Wife offers a hilarious, distinctly Caribbean take on the classic British farce Run for Your Wife, reimagined through a TT lens by Ishmael. Packed with local flavour, cultural references, and biting humour, the show invites audiences to laugh at the lengths we go to cover our tracks.

The cast includes: Arnold “Pinny” Goindhan as Mootilal Singh, Kearn Samuels as Bloods, Bridget Rampersad as Nasha, Shivonne Churche-Isaacs as Sandra, Nicholas Subero as Detective Pathan, Rodell “Ro’dey” Cumberbatch as Detective Rodney, Syntyche Bishop as Grant and Jarod Baptiste as Cyril.

Dowridge said, “This is my first time directing a stage production, coming from a background in film. The transition has been exhilarating. With such a dynamic cast, every rehearsal has been a playground for creativity. As a director, my role is to shape the chaos, to guide, not control and let the story find its pulse through the actors’ instincts.

The script Marvin gave us is a gift. It's rooted in farce but grounded in truth in that uniquely Caribbean way we deal with taboos, lies, and love. Theatre is a team sport, and this team has made every moment unforgettable. Come ready to laugh... and maybe even look twice at your own secrets.”

Ishmael, writer and actor, is a decorated theatre artist with an MFA in fine arts (directing) from York University. A veteran of stage and screen, Ishmael has penned 16 plays and founded We Are One Theatre, the first Canadian theatre company of colour to perform at the duMaurier World Stage Festival. He currently serves as assistant professor of acting at the UTT and as the artistic director of the National Theatre Arts Company of TT.

Showtime is 8 pm on September 6 and 6.30 pm on September 7.

For more info or bookings call 351-6293 or follow @sweetpanproductions on Instagram, TikTok & X for updates.