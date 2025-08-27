Kamla on good moral ground

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

THE EDITOR: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has articulated a coherent and principled position that deserves national and regional attention. Her call for the eradication of drug cartels is not only a security imperative but also a moral one. These criminal networks undermine our sovereignty, corrode democratic institutions, and threaten the safety of our citizens. A firm stand against them signals that TT will not allow its future to be held hostage by organized crime.

Equally commendable is her unequivocal support for Guyana’s territorial integrity. In an era where territorial disputes risk escalating into regional instability, such a position reinforces the Caribbean tradition of solidarity, diplomacy, and respect for international law. It also highlights TT’s role as a responsible neighbour and regional leader.

Furthermore, her embrace of international assistance to achieve these goals is both pragmatic and visionary. The challenges posed by transnational crime and geopolitical disputes cannot be tackled in isolation. By seeking collaboration, the Prime Minister affirms that sovereignty is strengthened—not diminished—when nations cooperate in pursuit of peace, justice, and security.

The Prime Minister’s stance represents a clear framework for action: safeguard democracy, defend territorial integrity, and build alliances for the common good. It is a message of resolve, unity, and hope for our people and our region.

MARISA V RAMLOGAN

Chaguanas