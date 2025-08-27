Jasher Francois report submitted, parents not included

Jasher Francois. -

THE Health Ministry said it has received the report on the investigation into the passing of six-year-old Jasher Francois. However, it said a statement from Jasher Francois’ parents was not received.

In a statement on August 27, the ministry said the independent expert panel convened to review the circumstances surrounding the tragic passing of six- year-old Jasher Francois has submitted its report. The report was originally supposed to be submitted on August 20, but the deadline was extended to August 27.

“While the expert panel has now presented its findings, it is important to note that a statement from the parents of Jasher Francois was not received during the extension period granted to the panel.

“In keeping with the ministry's commitment to transparency, equity and diligence, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer has formally reached out to Jasher's parents to ensure their perspective is captured as part of this process. This step is essential to ensure that the review is conducted with the highest degree of fairness, care and sensitivity.”

When Newsday contacted Aaron Francois, Jasher’s father, on August 27, he declined to give a comment.

“We want to thank the media for their pushing our story, but at this point in time, we’re not making any further statements to the media because of the sensitive stage, you know the investigation, and that kind of stuff at this point in time.”

Jasher died on August 7 after he was brought to the hospital to treat a persistent cough.

An initial autopsy said Jasher died from aspiration pneumonitis – a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents, like stomach acid.

A second autopsy, requested by the family, determined Jasher died from a cardiovascular event likely triggered by the administration of magnesium sulphate medication.

The committee members were NCRHA consultant paediatrician Dr Camanee Lutchman; former NWRHA CEO and registered nurse with experience in quality assurance Claudine Sheppard; paediatric intensive care specialist Dr Elizabeth Persad; and former senior legal associate at the Children’s Authority Denelle Singh.

Singh spoke to Newsday on August 27 by phone and said the committee stood by the ministry’s statement.

“When they (the ministry) are ready to produce the report to the public, they will.

“We did reach out to the parents. Unfortunately we weren’t able to meet with them in time for the submission of the report.”

The ministry said it again extended its condolences to the Francois family during this very difficult time and reaffirmed its commitment to conducting the review with integrity and compassion. It said further updates would be shared with the public as the process continued.