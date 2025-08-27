Hidden Gems: D Bocas

Huevos Island is seen in the distance. Photo courtesy Patricia Bissessarsingh (2024) via Angelo Bissessarsingh’s Virtual Museum of TT. -

PART ONE

The Bocas Islands or "D Bocas" are also called Las Bocas Del Dragón (the dragons’ mouth). These little wonders are located in the northwestern marine territory of Trinidad, with Chacachacare being the westernmost of that group as recently as 1942, when Patos Island was traded for Soldado Rock in a show of camaraderie between the TT and Venezuela.

The other islands of D Bocas include Monos Island, Huevos Island, Gaspar Grande and Gasparillo Island.

Chacachacare

Chacachacare was first sighted by Christopher Columbus during his third voyage to the New World in August 1498.

He named the island

Puerta de los Gatos (port of cats) after mistaking the calls of howler monkeys for the roars of wildcats.

During the 1700s, while under Spanish rule, Chacachacare was transformed into a cotton plantation.

Named Chacachacare by Amerindians who lived there, the island was awarded to an Irish immigrant named Geraldine Carige by the King of Spain in 1771.

Carige established a tobacco and cotton estate and hunted whales in the nearby Gulf of Paria, capitalising on the growing economic value of whale oil – resulting in several whaling stations being established on the islands.

Santiago Mariño, the son of a high-ranking militiaman and magistrate during the Spanish era in Trinidad, was born in Margarita in 1788 but spent his childhood on Chacachacare, where his parents owned a cotton plantation. In 1813, he used the island as a base for his successful invasion of Venezuela. He later allied with Simón Bolívar in the fight to free Venezuela from Spanish rule.

Due to its isolation, Chacachacare was selected as the site for a new leper colony after the Cocorite leprosarium was deemed ineffective in preventing the spread.

In 1926, when the new facility was established, the island’s residents were evicted from their ancestral lands and holiday homes to make way for the leprosarium.

Although a convent had been present on the island since 1842, the Dominican Sisters of Etrépagny, France, had settled there in 1880 and later became the primary caregivers for the patients.

The men and women in the colony were housed separately, prohibited from leaving and denied visits from the outside world.

The French Dominican nuns who tended to them showed unwavering dedication, with two contracting leprosy themselves – one of whom ultimately took her own life.

Sander’s Bay Jetty served as the first point of entry for all new patients, who were destined to remain on the island for the rest of their lives.

The doctor’s office at Sander’s Bay housed patient records and conducted new admissions, while the female patients were accommodated there.

In 1942, Chacachacare saw a major transformation when 1,000 US Marines were stationed there, constructing barracks across the island and introducing diesel generators that provided electricity for the first time. During this period, the authorities began to ease restrictions in the colony, such as allowing men and women to interact.

With advancements in medical treatment for leprosy and the decline of the Dominican Order, the island was gradually abandoned.

Over time, finding younger, capable sisters to replace the ageing nuns became increasingly difficult. With no successors available, the Dominican sisters withdrew from the Chacachacare leprosarium in 1950, leaving a local nursing team to care for the patients. The colony remained in operation until the last leper passed away in 1984.

Today, Chacachacare remains largely uninhabited, apart from personnel maintaining the lighthouse at its summit.

The island has been returned to the forest with only few abandoned and vandalised remnants of buildings remaining standing.

The Hindu temple, founded in 1945, remains active for occasional religious ceremonies.

The island is also a popular destination for recreational boaters, hikers and campers.

Monos Island

The island earned its name from the once-abundant red howler monkeys that inhabited it, with "monos" being the Spanish word for monkeys.

Beyond its name and natural history, Monos has a rich and storied past shaped by human activity.

While Monos is best known today as a holiday retreat, for much of its history, it was a thriving community.

From the late 18th century until the 1920s, the island was home to permanent residents, including public officers and their families, as well as a chapel.

Each bay was occupied by a different family, with the Tardieus being the most prominent among them.

In 1849, one of the Tardieu daughters married William Morrison, a Scotsman who later became the Government Bailiff, earning a modest salary while supplementing his income through farming and fishing.

The famed English author Charles Kingsley visited Trinidad and Monos in 1870 and was captivated by the simple, self-sufficient lifestyle of Morrison and his family, likening their existence to that of the Swiss Family Robinson.

Whaling, often linked to Nantucket and immortalised in Moby-Dick, conjures images of fearless men driving harpoons into massive humpback or sperm whales, only to be dragged on a perilous ride. However, Trinidad also has a significant history of whaling. Before synthetic petroleum-based oils became widely available in the 20th century, whale oil was highly sought after for various uses, including lamp fuel, soap and cosmetics.

Whalebone, valued for its toughness and flexibility, was a crucial material for ladies' corsets and other applications requiring a durable yet pliant substance.

Historical records indicate that whaling activity in the region dates back to at least the 1830s.

The once-bustling islands of Gasparee, Monos and Chacachacare served as key whaling hubs.

Among the many operators, the Tardieu family – renowned for their seafaring expertise – emerged as the dominant whalers, their name remaining closely tied to these islands for more than two centuries.

The strategic location of the islets made whaling in Trinidad distinctly different from the operations of American whalers, who were forced to embark on years-long voyages across the globe in massive ships to secure their catch. In contrast, local whalers could simply set up temporary camps on their island bases and wait for the whales to pass through nearby waters.

By 1880, however, the industry had completely collapsed due to several factors, including dwindling whale populations and declining market prices for whale oil.

On Monos Island, one of the former whaling stations, Copperhole – named for the large copper cauldrons repurposed from sugar estates to render blubber into oil – was later transformed into a popular holiday retreat. Today, little remains of this bold yet short-lived chapter in Trinidad’s maritime history.

Huevos Island

Huevos is the second island out from Trinidad’s mainland in the Bocas Islands, which guards the northern entrance to the Gulf of Paria.

The island is home to Tortue Bay, named after the marine hawksbill turtles that have been recorded nesting on its sandy shores.

The island’s name, Huevos, is derived from the eggs of these visiting turtles.

For many years, Huevos Island has been privately owned by the Boos family and was once a retreat for royalty and other distinguished guests seeking an exclusive Caribbean escape.

Among the island’s most notable figures was local historian and author Olga Mavrogordato (née Boos), best known for her book Voices in the Street.

She was a remarkable archivist and historian, describing herself as "a Creole born in the early 1900s."

Inspired by her family's oral traditions – rich with recollections of the 19th century – she developed a deep passion for documenting local history.

Over her lifetime, Mavrogordato amassed an extensive collection of historical documents, photographs and rare books, and wrote numerous historical papers.

Beyond her contributions to history, Mavrogordato was also a skilled embroiderer. She used needlework not just as an artistic outlet but as a means of preserving the island’s vibrant past.

While serving as hostess at the Boos Family Resort on Huevos Island, she created a unique heirloom – an embroidered linen tablecloth featuring a detailed map of the island.

Visiting guests were invited to autograph the cloth, and in true historian fashion, Mavrogordato selectively preserved only the signatures of those she deemed distinguished, carefully cross-stitching them into permanence while erasing those of less notable visitors.

Among the illustrious guests whose signatures were immortalised on her tablecloth were:

· The Duke and Duchess of Kent (1935)

· Princess Margaret and Lord Hailes (1958) to inaugurate the Federation of the West Indies

· Sir Anthony Eden, Former British Prime Minister (1959)

· Princess Royal (1960)

· Princess Margaret and her husband during their honeymoon (1960)

· Lord Mountbatten of Burma (1965)

Mavrogordato’s embroidery work remains a testament to Huevos Island’s glamorous history, blending art and historical preservation in a uniquely personal way.

In Part Two we look at Gaspar Grande, Gasparillo Island and Tobago Islands