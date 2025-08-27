Health ministry: Experts' report on Jasher Francois' death submitted

Jasher Francois. -

The Ministry of Health said the independent panel tasked with investigating the death of six-year-old Jasher Francois at the San Fernando Hospital has submitted its report.

The ministry made the announcement in a media release on August 27.

Jasher died on August 7 after he was brought to the hospital to treat a persistent cough.

An initial autopsy said Jasher died from aspiration pneumonitis – a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents, like stomach acid.

A second autopsy, requested by the family, determined Jasher died from a cardiovascular event likely triggered by the administration of magnesium sulphate medication.

The ministry said while the expert panel has presented its findings, a statement from Jasher's parents was not received during the extension period granted to the panel.

"In keeping with the ministry’s commitment to transparency, equity and diligence, the Office of the Chief Medical Officer has formally reached out to Jasher’s parents to ensure their perspective is captured as part of this process. This step is essential to ensure that the review is conducted with the highest degree of fairness, care and sensitivity."

The ministry said it again extends condolences to the Francois family during this difficult time and said it is committed to conducting the review with integrity and compassion.

It said updates will be shared with the public as the process continues.