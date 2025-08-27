Gunshot victim crashes car at Caroni Police Station, dies at hospital

A shooting incident between two rival groups has left one man dead, a woman injured at the hospital, and officers at the Caroni Police Station traumatised.

According to police, on August 21, officers on duty at the station were jolted when a white Toyota NZE car crashed through the gate around 9.30 pm.

The car had three occupants – two of them had gunshot injuries.

One officer on duty, believing the station was under attack, fled to the charge room for cover, an officer said.

Other officers assigned to the Canine Unit, on the same compound, assisted in taking the driver and a female passenger, both of whom had gunshot injuries, to the Mt Hope Hospital.

The driver, later identified as Miguel Carmen, 27, of the Dominican Republic, died while undergoing treatment around 3 am on August 22.

Police said Carmen's car was riddled with bullets and remains parked in the compound of the station.

Several items of evidential value were found in the car, police said.

The shooting incident took place at Warrenville, Cunupia, and several bullet casings were found at that scene, police said.

Head of the Central Division, Snr Supt Vena Butler, directed queries to the corporate communications department when contacted.