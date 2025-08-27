Drugs, gun found in pigtail bucket in Sangre Grande

- File photo

Police have seized an estimated half a million dollars’ worth of marijuana and cocaine in the Eastern Division, and also recovered a gun, in an anti-crime exercise aimed at improving public safety.

According to police, officers found the illegal items in two white, mud-stained plastic pigtail buckets during the exercise on August 26 between 10.30 am and 3 pm, in Sangre Grande.

The exercise was co-ordinated by CoP Allister Guevarro with the assistance of ACP Smith and acting ASP St Clair. It included members of the National Security Special Operations Unit (NSOU) and the K-9 Unit.

The marijuana weighed ten kilogrammes, with an estimated street value of $420,000. The cocaine weighed 120 grammes and was worth about $24,000.

Officers said they first went to Damarie Hill, Guaico, where they searched for illegal guns and ammunition under section 12 of the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2025. After searching two properties, nothing illegal was found.

Further information led the officers to a nearby, densely forested empty lot where they found two buckets. Inside, they discovered a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine, as well as packets containing dried marijuana.

The officers also found a black plastic bag with four transparent ziplock bags, each with a cartoon character logo labelled “Mummie.” Each bag contained a quantity of cocaine.

Cpl Carter of the NSOU seized the illegal drugs and weapon. No one was arrested in connection with the find.

Meanwhile, in the Southern Division, a 41-year-old man was arrested in Mon Repos for possession of 433 grammes of “high-grade marijuana.”

Cpl Sahadeo of the NSOU is continuing this investigation.