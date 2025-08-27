Customs officers seize $7m in marijuana

- File photo

Customs and Excise officers have seized over $7 million in marijuana discovered at a transit shed in Central Trinidad.

In a media release on August 27, Customs said the illegal drugs were found on August 22. It said officers attached to the Customs’ Preventive branch were alerted to a shipment which originated from Miami, Florida.

Further inspection led to the seizure of 55 packages of marijuana, concealed within banquet chair seats. The discovered substance weighed 30.32 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of approximately TT$7,570,904.00.

The Customs and Excise Division said it reaffirms its commitment to securing the TT borders against the illicit narcotic trade and other forms of smuggling.

Investigations are ongoing.