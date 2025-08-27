N Touch
Alvin Ailey’s Revelations through a lens

Members of Alvin Ailey II dance company perform on stage at Queen’s Hall on August 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Members of Alvin Ailey II dance company perform on stage at Queen’s Hall on August 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ALVIN AILEY II dance company brought grace to the stage at Queen’s Hall, with Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, on August 26.

The audience was entertained with an electrifying performance for one unforgettable night.

Ailey II, founded in 1974 by legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey, merges the energy of the country’s most promising early-career dancers with the creative power of emerging choreographers.

The show was under the patronage of Wendy Fitzwilliam, Miss Universe 1998.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the event and captured these images.

Ailey II, was founded in 1974 by legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

These dancers from Alvin Ailey II perform during Amalgamation the Tour at Queen's Hall. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A dancer epitomises grace as she performs during Amalgamation the Tour. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Dancers from Alvin Ailey II perform during Amalgamation the Tour at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

A dancer from Alvin Ailey II perform during Amalgamation the Tour at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain on August 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The audience was entertained with an electrifying performance for one unforgettable night. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Dancers bring grace to the stage at Queen’s Hall, with Alvin Ailey’s Revelations. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Dancers from Alvin Ailey II perform during Amalgamation the Tour at Queen's Hall. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Dancers from Alvin Ailey II perform during Amalgamation the Tour at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain on August 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

