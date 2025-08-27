Alvin Ailey’s Revelations through a lens

Members of Alvin Ailey II dance company perform on stage at Queen’s Hall on August 26. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

ALVIN AILEY II dance company brought grace to the stage at Queen’s Hall, with Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, on August 26.

The audience was entertained with an electrifying performance for one unforgettable night.

Ailey II, founded in 1974 by legendary choreographer Alvin Ailey, merges the energy of the country’s most promising early-career dancers with the creative power of emerging choreographers.

The show was under the patronage of Wendy Fitzwilliam, Miss Universe 1998.

Newsday photographer Ayanna Kinsale attended the event and captured these images.