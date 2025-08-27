ACP Anand Ramesar eligible for police elections

Former association president ACP Anand Ramesar is eligible to run for office again as president of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Social and Welfare Association (TTPSWA).

Justice Frank Seepersad on August 27 dismissed a legal challenge seeking to block Ramesar from contesting the association’s 2025 elections.

Seepersad said Ramesar, who served three consecutive terms between 2010 and 2019 before stepping away for six years, was not disqualified because of his break in service. The judge had to consider Rule 18 of the association’s amended Articles of Association to determine Ramesar’s eligibility. In a previous ruling in July, he ruled on another aspect of the challenge filed by a group of police officers contesting the TTPSWA’s election under the team, Voices in Blue. Ramesar leads Team Equity.

Team Voices in Blue filed an emergency application over who should be allowed to take part in the association’s election, which was originally scheduled for June 30 but was stopped by the court.

On July 15, Seepersad ruled that special reserve police (SRP), municipal police, and transit police officers can legally be members of the TTPSWA and have the right to vote in its elections. Seepersad declared that the association’s updated rules were valid.

The remaining dispute focused solely on Ramesar’s eligibility. Team Voices in Blue argued that Rule 18 imposed an absolute bar after three terms, with no “cooling-off period.” The association countered that the term “consecutive” required uninterrupted service, and any break reset the limit.

In his ruling, Seepersad agreed with the association’s interpretation, stressing that the plain and ordinary meaning of “consecutive” must be applied. “This break in service from the Executive Committee between 2019-2025 takes him outside the reach of Rule 18,” he said.

Seepersad expressed regret that the dispute escalated to litigation, noting it did not help rebuild public confidence in the police service.

“Weak internal regulatory systems often undermine the efficacy of an organisation, and every arm and division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service should re-evaluate, revise, and revamp its internal processes and modus operandi since the organisation faces a herculean task of restoring public trust and confidence in its efficacy.

“To make Trinidad and Tobago safe again, a unified and focused effort is required, and a strong and relevant association can properly advance the many legitimate concerns of its members.”

The judge dismissed Team Voices In Blue’s claim and lifted the interim orders, clearing the way for Ramesar to contest the presidency.

In a statement, Ramesar’s Team Equity said the ruling removed the “dark cloud of speculation” over his candidacy.

“It has always been the resolve and commitment of Team Equity to provide equal rights, privileges and benefits in all areas of policing to our brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”

Team Equity’s candidate for secretary, W/Sgt Nisha Sookram-Loutan, said the conclusion of the court action did not limit the representation required to “address the disparity in the terms and conditions” for SRPs, municipal police and transit police, assuring that Team Equity was committed to equal representation for all.

On behalf of her team, she said they took note of the judge’s concern and the heavy costs incurred by the association that could have been put to better use assisting members.

“We now await the completion of the election process by virtue of the setting of the election date by the elections committee without delay.”

Incumbent TTPSWA president ASP Gideon Dickson could not be immediately reached for comment.