Young athletes shine at #GirlsRunTT 6K, 1K Cross Country events

Participants of the #GirlsRunTT 2025 Cross Country 6K line up at the race's starting point at the Queen's Park Savannah on August 10. Photo courtesy Bafasports -

The Queen's Park Savannah came to life on August 10 when over 200 competitors contested the #GirlsRunTT 2025 Cross Country 1K and 6K events, which were hosted by Bafasports in conjunction with the Ministry of Sport and Youth Affairs.

The activities formed part of the ministry's Pink Reign campaign which seeks to promote sport among women and girls. The 1K event saw children ages two-12, competing as they looked to make their name on the savannah grass. Not to be left behind, two-year-old Anais Agard got in on the action among her older peers and tried her hand on a fun-filled day.

The kids' 1K event was won by 11-year-old Micah Manswell who topped the boys' 8-12 category and took the overall honours with a time of four minutes, 43 seconds (4:43). Logan Kissoon and Sayan Katwaroo finished second and third respectively in the boys' 8-12 age group, while Braedan Gomez (boys' seven and under), Amara Newsam (girls' seven and under) and Addison Chambers (girls' 8-12) were also in winners' row.

In the 6K which followed the 1K race, David Charles, 20, was the overall winner as he clocked 34:27 to turn back his competitors. Finishing less than a minute behind Charles was the pair of Simaya Tidd (35:09) and Amiyah Porter (35:10) who finished second and third overall respectively. At ages ten and nine respectively, Tidd and Porter won their share of fans with their hearty efforts on the day. Levi Horsford (38:29) and Mathyyas Charles (38:30) placed second and third behind Charles in the men's 6K category.

Team PPF certainly made their presence felt as they had three of the top four finishers in the 6K, while recording the top three placings in the female category. Team Plato was adjudged the best male team.