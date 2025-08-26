Who will stay to build our future?

THE EDITOR: With CAPE results recently released, thousands of Upper Six students across TT are facing a pivotal decision: pursue opportunities at home, or seek education and careers abroad. Recent scholarship programmes from China and established pathways to Canada are drawing top students overseas, signaling a growing migration trend among our nation’s youth.

Over the past year, scholarships and study opportunities from Canada and China have dominated headlines. The Chinese Government Scholarship Programme, long established, continues to offer Trinbagonian students full tuition and living support. In 2022, the Chinese Ambassador’s Scholarship was introduced locally to reward outstanding secondary students, expanding access to international education. Canada, too, remains a major destination, with thousands of Caribbean students using study permits as a pathway to long-term residence. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) reports that over 10,000 TT nationals currently live in Canada, many of them former students.

This growing migration trend exposes a deeper challenge, the so-called “brain drain.” A 2024 World Bank report found that roughly one in three tertiary-educated Caribbean youth leaves within five years of graduation, often seeking higher salaries, better job security, and international experience. Many students who could contribute to TT’s emerging digital economy are instead leaving, drawn abroad by these opportunities.

At the same time, TT has been investing in technology and digital infrastructure. Initiatives such as the National Broadband Strategy, e-government systems, and early-stage innovation hubs signal ambition, according to the Telecommunications Authority of TT. But these systems need people, trained, skilled, and motivated professionals who are available locally. Without talent retention policies, our digital future risks being built by others while our own youth are overseas.

International education opportunities are not inherently negative. Students gain valuable skills and networks abroad. The problem is the lack of structured pathways for return or local engagement. Too often, leaving is permanent rather than temporary. Without deliberate policy measures, such as competitive career pathways, research funding, or government-backed startup support, we risk hollowing out our workforce just as our nation’s tech systems are growing.

So what can be done? First, scholarships could include bonded return programmes, encouraging graduates to spend a set number of years contributing to local industries. Second, diaspora engagement platforms could allow students abroad to mentor, invest, or work remotely in TT, keeping them connected. Third, local investment in tertiary education and digital careers must match or exceed the appeal of international options, providing clear, competitive pathways at home.

For students finishing Upper Six this year, the choice is deeply consequential. CAPE results should be a celebration of achievement, but for many families, they now mark the beginning of a countdown to departure. If TT wants to ensure a thriving future, it must create an environment where staying is just as viable, rewarding, and respected as leaving.

Otherwise, in a few years, we may find ourselves asking, who will remain to build the TTof tomorrow?

KHAELON DICKSON

via e-mail