US fugitives deported from Trinidad and Tobago to face drug trafficking charges

Special agents from the US Diplomatic Security Service and the TTPS Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), together with a US Marshals Service (USMS) Task Force Officer, escort Tevin and Zakiya Williams at the Piarco airport for their return to the United States to face drug trafficking and conspiracy charges. -

TWO American fugitives wanted on federal drug trafficking charges were deported from Trinidad and Tobago to the United States on August 22, following a joint law enforcement operation between local and US authorities.

Tevin Williams and Zakiya Williams were escorted out of the country by officers from the TT Police Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU), alongside US special agents from the Diplomatic Security Service and the US Marshals Service (USMS).

The pair, who fled the US after being granted pre-trial release in 2023, were wanted for failing to appear in court to face charges in California and New York. A US federal warrant was issued, and the USMS adopted the case.

Their deportation follows their arrest in La Romaine on August 19 by TOCU and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) Vetted Unit (VU), after intelligence revealed they were hiding in the country.

A deportation order was issued on August 21 by the Ministry of Homeland Security, clearing the way for their return to the US.

The deportation also involved coordinated efforts from Customs and Immigration, the Airports Authority, the US Embassy in Port of Spain, US Customs and Border Protection, the US Postal Inspection Service, and the DEA.

Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy, Charlie Franta, praised the collaboration, saying, “The close partnership between our nations’ law enforcement services provides a shining example of what we can accomplish together.”

Franta added the operation “is a feat unheard of in the region” and lauded both countries’ law enforcement agencies for its efforts in ensuring public safety.