TT Chamber facilities certified by US agency

Brian Freeman, director of international business, TEEX, left; Vashti Guyadeen, CEO, TT Chamber; and Ulises Penalver, agency programme manager, international business, TEEX. Photo courtesy TT Chamber -

The TT Chamber has announced that its facilities have been inspected and approved by the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX) as a certified training centre.

In a release on August 26, the TT Chamber said the approval positions it as a hub for training in industrial and workplace safety, emergency response, risk management, business continuity and workforce development.

"The approval followed a rigorous inspection process in which the TT Chamber’s safety protocols, practices and operational standards were thoroughly assessed to ensure compliance with TEEX’s internationally benchmarked requirements," the chamber said.

"This recognition comes through collaboration with Apexis Risk Innovation Group (ARIG), the exclusive TEEX Corporate Learning Centre in the English-speaking Caribbean."

TEEX is a US state agency and part of the Texas A&M University System, ranked number two among public universities in the US.

It is a globally recognised authority in training and technical assistance.

In fiscal year 2024, TEEX trained over 225,000 participants across 124 countries, delivering more than 3.3 million contact hours of instruction.

TEEX's programmes include fire and emergency services, infrastructure and safety, law enforcement, business and cyber solutions and homeland security through its national emergency response and recovery training centre.