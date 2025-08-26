Trinidad and Tobago bowler Daron Dhanraj wrecks Windwards in regional U-17s

Windward Islands batsman Jordan Charles attempts a shot as TT wicketkeeper Christiano Ramanan looks on in a Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 match at Gilbert Park, California, on August 26. - Innis Francis

Daron Dhanraj's seven-wicket haul propelled TT's Under-17 team to a win in round two of the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men’s Under-17 50-Over Championship against Windward Islands by five wickets, on August 26.

Playing at the Gilbert Park Grounds, the Windwards team took first strike and were skittled out for 125 in 42.4 overs. The main contributors with the bat were wicket-keeper batter Jonathan Daniel who made 34 runs, while Tyler Venner added 32. Dhanraj wrecked the top order and took the last three wickets in the last four balls of the inning to end with figures of 7/22. Daniel Holder and Ra’ed Ali Khan took a wicket apiece.

TT reached their target at 130/5 in 27.7 overs as Christian Lall top-scored with a brisk 44 off 41 deliveries, which included five fours and two maximums. Roberto Badree (24 not out) and captain Saleem Khan (23) chipped in with crucial runs.

At the Inshan Ali Park, Preysal, recently crowned two-day champions Barbados made light work of Guyana winning comprehensively by seven wickets. The Guyanese were inserted to bat and were bundled out for a below-par score of 105 in 27.5 overs.

Captain Parmeshwar Ram added 24 and Shamar Apple 23, but the most runs came from Barbados bowling with 27 extras. Justin Parris was the pick of the bowlers for the Bajans taking 3/16, while Asher Branford and Raphael Lovell grabbed two wickets each.

The Bajans completed the match on 108/3 in 20 overs. Captain and wicket-keeper batter Gadson Bowens top-scored with an even half-century with three fours and two sixes.

Leeward Islands defeated Jamaica by one wicket via DLS in a thriller at the National Cricket Centre, Couva.

Fixtures on August 28 (9.30 am):

Trinidad and Tobago vs Jamaica, National Cricket Centre, Couva

Windward Islands vs Barbados, Inshan Ali Park, Preysal

Leeward Islands vs Guyana, Gilbert Park, Couva