TKR captain Nicholas Pooran must set better example on the field

TKR captain Nicholas Pooran reacts after being stumped by Jewel Andrew of Antigua and Barbuda Falcons during the 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in North Sound, Antigua, on August 20. - (Photo by Ashley Allen - CPL T20/CPL T20 via Getty Images)

Kieron Pollard is a remarkable cricketer. He always seems to do what is best for his team, and although I don’t have his ratio of wins to losses in all his games of cricket he would have played, I would think that his percentage of victories would be higher than his losses. He applies technical skill to his natural ability as a cricketer, plus his innate talent to read the game to ensure his team always gains the advantage.

Alas, Pollard, at 38 years, is obviously still enjoying the game with that astonishing timing of strokes that is second to none. They are elegant and true with an effortless swing of the bat, sending the ball high and far into the night sky for yet another six.

His innings of 43 not out for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) against Antigua and Barbuda Falcons, in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League, included three sixes and a four in the penultimate over bowled by Obed McCoy, who was the best bowler of the innings with four wickets for 39 runs. Thus, before that over, the shocked bowler had conceded just 17 runs in three overs.

However, TKR lost the game because of a brilliant final over bowled by Shamar Springer, to defend 14 runs, bowling to Pollard. Although Falcons won by eight runs, there were so many pleasing factors about this game, apart from the batting of Pollard; it was that surprising final over from Springer that prevented the brilliant, tall Trinidadian from scoring 14 runs for victory, plus McCoy’s penetrative bowling and last but not least, the batting of Colin Munro (44) and Keacy Carty (35).

Carty is super talented and just needs guidance in this modern day, to deal with its three different formats of cricket, in which the concentration to apply one’s batting technique to an evolving innings situation, is a vital factor for consistency, hence success.

It would be dishonest of me to have discussed the attractive and enjoyable part of the game without touching on the disagreeably, disgusting actions of the present captain of the TKR, Nicholas Pooran, when he was out for ten.

Rahkeem Cornwall, an Antiguan, is the off-spinner for the Falcons. He has played first-class cricket for the Leeward Islands and represented the West Indies in ten Test matches. He’s a fine cricketer with quite a lot of natural ability and were it not for his severe overweight problem, could have been a fixture on the WI team for far longer than his ten Tests. At present he’s 32 and his last Test match was in July 2023, against India.

Pooran, who had not yet settled in when he took the chance to charge down the pitch – probably with the idea to convert the well-flighted delivery from Cornwall into a half volley – was beaten in the air and missed the ball completely, to be easily stumped by Jewel Andrew, the teenage cricketer from Antigua. It was an irresponsible attempt at a stroke from the new captain who had taken over from Pollard at the beginning of this tournament.

Pooran’s reaction at his dismissal was shocking. I never witnessed anything of its kind before. He dived back in a vain effort to regain the safety of his crease, however, he fell on his stomach, hand outstretched holding on to his bat which was still short of his safety zone; that’s how far he was out of his ground.

While he lay flat he kept slapping the pitch with both of his gloved hands in a temper that I never witnessed before in any of the cricket that I played throughout the WI, in India on tour with WI and in the three years I played as a professional in England with the Glamorgan County Cricket Club. I couldn’t believe it and it just kept going on and on, it was embarrassing. Eventually, Pooran lifted himself off the cricketer’s sacred turf and made his way back to the pavilion shaking his head.

This player is the captain of TKR, highly recommended by the previous captain, Pollard, and the head coach, Dwayne Bravo. I wondered whether either of these two gentlemen, who are two of my favourite cricketers, I might add, or the manager, Colin Borde, would have said anything to this youngster who is not yet 30 years old, about his asinine behaviour!

As captain, he ought to know better. Youngsters in the crowd are looking on, players on the team are observing and respect for cricket is lost.