The sacred art of murti-making for Ganesh Utsav

Kabir Benny stands next to a Ganesh murti he created for Ganesh Utsav. -

BAVINA SOOKDEO

Ganesh Utsav, a festival dedicated to the Hindu god Ganesha (the remover of obstacles), began on August 26 and will conclude on September 6. Across Trinidad and Tobago, communities are alive with colour, devotion and artistry. A highlight of this festival is the procession that takes intricately crafted clay Ganesh murtis to and from temples on trucks. Worshipped for ten days, the murtis are then carried in joyous processions to rivers and seas for ceremonial immersion (

visarjan).

For 39-year-old Kabir Benny of Brickfield Village, Carapichaima, this season is the busiest time of the year. As a murti-maker, Benny is entrusted with creating the sacred forms that devotees will carry, pray before, and finally release into the water with reverence.

“I never imagined I would be doing this,” Benny admitted. “Growing up, I was always around prayers and religious functions. I’m also a dholak player, so I was always involved in prayer groups. One day, I dreamt I was making a murti of Hanuman, but it kept shifting into Lord Ganesh. That was the first murti I ever made – and I’ve been at it ever since.”

For Benny, murti-making is more than craft – it is devotion and it gives him great joy seeing everything come together. “Making a murti for someone should never just be a job,” he explained. “Yes, you may get compensation, but it should be love and devotion because God emanates love. When someone goes before a murti, they shouldn’t see a statue – they should see God. They should feel joy, energy and the desire to pray.”

This devotion is deeply tied to his heritage. Though Benny never met his grandparents, he grew up on stories of their involvement in prayers and Ramleela. “It gave me the push to stay rooted in tradition,” he said. “My parents raised my sisters and me in the same way, and now I bring my daughter into it. She helps with painting and sings bhajans while we work on the murtis.”

Each murti begins with a devotee’s vision, sometimes based on a picture reference. Depending on whether the piece is destined for long-term use in a temple or for immersion at Ganesh Utsav, Benny works with concrete or clay.

Concrete murtis start with a steel skeleton, carefully built up with layers of mortar, then smoothed, sanded and painted – often with automotive paints to achieve rich metallic tones. Clay murtis, however, require a different process. “The clay aspect begins with a bamboo or wild cane frame,” Benny explained. “We knead the clay with sand and tapia grass to make it strong, removing all the air pockets to prevent cracking. Because these murtis go into the river/seas, we avoid chemicals and use water-based paints to protect the environment.”

Each stage is accompanied by devotion. Before beginning, Benny lights a deya and offers prayer to the deity he is about to create. Bhajans play constantly in his workshop. “It’s endless devotion,” he said. “When the murti is completed and leaving for a temple, sometimes the tears just flow. It’s happiness, not sadness – to see something come alive from steel, clay and prayer.”

While Benny enjoys sculpting all deities, Ganesh holds a special place. “Every year there are many orders for clay Ganesh murtis for the festival.

“I love making all the devis (goddesses) and devtas (gods), but Ganesh is the one I make most often. To be given this blessing, without formal training, is something I treasure. Every day I thank God for it.”

Despite the presence of imported marble murtis from India, Benny believes the local tradition remains strong. “I wouldn’t say it’s dying,” he said. “There are young people showing interest, and there are many talented local artists. Marble murtis are beautiful, yes, but local craftsmen can create pieces that are just as meaningful. I’m always open to teaching anyone who wants to learn.”

He acknowledges that murti-making has evolved. In earlier times, artists lacked steel or modern pigments, relying on cement blocks, cotton, and brushes. Today, airbrushing and advanced paints allow for more detail and realism. But the essence, Benny insists, remains unchanged: creating a sacred form for devotion.

For the Hindu community, murtis are not idols but sacred references for focus during prayer. “It’s a form to concentrate on,” Benny explained. “When you see a feature, a gem, or the eyes of the murti, it draws you into devotion. You’re not praying to the clay – you’re praying to the divinity it represents.”

His work also bridges communities. “Some of my neighbours are not Hindu, but they support us. When a murti leaves with tassa and singing, people come out, offer flowers, and celebrate with us. The respect is there.”

For Benny, the art is a way of honouring his ancestors and passing traditions to the next generation. Alongside murti-making, he leads the Trimasters Tassa Drummers and the Siddhi Divine Bhakti Bhajan Group, involving his young daughter as well. “She already sings bhajans and has recordings on YouTube,” he said proudly.

Benny’s advice to the younger generation is to “Stay true to yourself, believe, and never lose your identity. We all came from a beautiful background.”

On this Ganesh Utsav, Benny wants people to remember we live in a multicultural country. “There are many religions and many races. The one thing that I want everyone to know and to understand about murti-making and its significance is that we should have respect for each other’s religion, for their forms of devotion, for the way that they perform their rituals, because everyone has their own way of doing things.”

He added that murti-making is not about worshipping clay, but the divinity it represents. “A murti is simply a focus for prayer, a vessel of love and devotion. In our multicultural country, respecting each other’s religions and rituals is essential. If we live with that respect and unity – as neighbours, brothers, and sisters – TT will always be a more loving place.”