SWRHA: Man in viral video not a doctor at SFGH

The San Fernando General Hospital. - File photo

THE South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) has confirmed that a man seen in a viral video and image circulating on social media is not a doctor at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH).

The viral image shows the man wearing a white coat with a stethoscope around his neck.

The shirt bore the words “San Fernando General Hospital/Teaching Hospital” on one side. On the other side, there is the word “surgeon” under what appeared to be a name.

On August 25, SWRHA issued the statement acknowledging the image and caption circulating online that read: “Imposter doctor at SFGH. Please inform security if sighted.”

“The authority confirms that the individual is not employed with the organisation and thus, has brought the matter to the attention of the relevant law enforcement agency,” the statement said.

“In the interim, all security protocols have been activated for the possible sighting of the individual.”

There were unconfirmed reports that, before the viral post, someone matching the man’s description was seen on the hospital compound. However, there have been no further sightings since then.

Social media users alleged that the man had a social media account, which was deleted after the post went viral.

They further claimed he had been “scamming” people for years, posing in different professions ranging from accountant to manager.

He was labelled a “smart man,” a local term for a con artist.

Police sources, however, said there were no official reports of fraud lodged against the individual to confirm those allegations.

Investigations are ongoing.