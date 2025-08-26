Sunshine Awards Organisation postpones celebration

Gil Figaro, chairman and founder of the Sunshine Awards. - Photo courtesy Sunshine Awards

THE Sunshine Awards Organisation announced that the 2025 Sunshine Awards celebration will not take place. In support of our global citizens and with considerable empathy for nominees, recipients, sponsors and supporters affected by negative economic and adverse social factors, the organisation considers it vitally important to pause its hosting of the awards this year.

In a media release, Gil Figaro, chairman and founder of the Sunshine Awards said, “This adjustment does not diminish the importance of our mission. On the contrary, it underscores our enduring commitment to celebrate those whose creativity, courage, and intellect continue to sustain and inspire progress across borders today and for generations yet unborn. Their remarkable achievements will continue to be celebrated, as their legacy of excellence continues to inspire us all as we strive to make the world a better place. Therefore, the nomination process will proceed as planned, and all selected honorees will be formally recognised and will receive their 2025 Sunshine Award.”

For the past 37 years, the Sunshine Awards has recognised and paid tribute to the creators, performers, and promoters of the performing arts, education, humanity, science, and poetry. What began as a regional celebration has, over the decades, expanded in both scope and impact, embracing a global vision that celebrates accomplishments and contributions on the world stage.

In continuing to spotlight and honour exceptional individuals and organisations, we are re- affirming our belief that art, culture, science, and humanities are transformative forces, the release said. It is for these reasons that the organisation stands tall through the years and looks forward to its continuation in the future.

The Sunshine Awards Organisation looks forward to once again hosting the 38th annual Sunshine Awards Ceremony in 2026.