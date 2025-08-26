Sudden cardiac death in the young, fit: Move with knowledge, not fear

BAVINA SOOKDEO

When Trinidad and Tobago Regiment soldier Emmanuel Adams, 32, collapsed and died during a football match on August 16, many peopled wondered how could someone so seemingly healthy and active lose his life so suddenly?

Newsday spoke with Dr Ravi Ramlal, general and interventional cardiologist, head of the department of Cardiovascular Services, co-director of the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory, director of the Heart Function and Rehabilitation Clinic, at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, NCRHA about this phenomenon.

He explained sudden cardiac death (SCD) is a medical emergency where the heart suddenly stops pumping primarily due to a malfunction in its electrical system, causing death within seconds, often without warning. It differs from a heart attack, where blood flow to part of the heart muscle is blocked, potentially damaging the heart’s muscle and electrical system but not always causing immediate death according to the 2024 ACC/AHA guidelines.

Not all cases of SCD are caused by blocked arteries. “Sometimes, the heart’s plumbing is perfectly intact – but the wiring fails.”

Alternatively, when someone collapses during physical activity, it is easy to assume the heart is to blame. Ramlal pointed out that not all collapses are cardiac in origin – sometimes they “may be due to performance enhancing drugs, illegal substances or other conditions that affect the brain.”

Throughout the Caribbean, the true prevalence of SCD remains uncertain. “It may be higher than international estimates, due to local factors like public awareness, access to care and emergency response.

“In people under 35, generally most sudden cardiac deaths are caused by hidden heart conditions – usually electrical faults or structural abnormalities that routine check‑ups often miss. Globally, about one in 50,000 persons each year can be affected, with males being four times more at risk.”

He added, “Many athletes don’t feel anything before their heart stops. For others, the cardiologist said, “Some heart problems don’t strike out of the blue – they often whisper first.” Days or weeks before a sudden cardiac arrest, your body might send clues.

Watch for these key danger signs:

Chest pain during exercise

Fainting/almost fainting

A racing/fluttering heartbeat, unusual breathlessness

A sudden drop in performance

“These symptoms aren’t just minor annoyances. Stop, get checked, and protect your heart before it’s too late, even if you feel perfectly fine."

Leading heart-related causes of sudden death

“In young, healthy adults, the top three leading heart-related causes of sudden death include hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, inherited rhythm disorders, and abnormal coronary arteries present from birth,” said Ramlal.

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy is a condition where “the heart muscle grows abnormally thick, narrowing the outlet where blood leaves the heart and restricting flow to the body.” Brugada and Long QT syndromes are problems with the tiny gates in the cells of the heart. These syndromes are caused by defects in the heart’s ion channels that regulate electrical signals. In Brugada syndrome, fever, stress, or certain medications can trigger dangerous, chaotic rhythms without warning. Long QT syndrome delays the heart’s reset between beats, increasing the risk of deadly arrhythmias. These conditions can cause sudden collapse and require an electric shock from an AED (automated external defibrillator) or implantable defibrillator to restore a normal heartbeat. Hence awareness is key to recognition so that the appropriate medical assessment, investigations and care can be delivered.

Ramlal warned that coronary artery disease isn’t just an older person’s issue – it can strike in the early 30s. Risks rise with high cholesterol, blood pressure, family history, smoking, diabetes, stress, poor diet and obesity. In TT, local data shows a growing trend of severe disease among young male smokers.

Severe viral infections like flu or covid19 can cause myocarditis – heart muscle inflammation – that weakens heart function and causes symptoms such as chest pain and fatigue weeks later. Prompt medical attention for warning signs is vital. For those with heart conditions, managing activity, medications and avoiding risky sports with regular cardiologist check-ins is crucial to determine when you can return to intense activities.

Sudden collapse, however, isn’t always cardiac – dehydration, electrolyte imbalance, stimulants, performance-enhancers and sickle cell trait under extreme stress can all disturb the heart’s electrical system. Some medications and supplements, especially with inherited disorders, may trigger dangerous rhythms, so medical consultation before use is advised. Rare trauma like commotio cordis – a blow to the chest at a critical electrical moment – can cause sudden death, mostly in young athletes. Prevention includes protective gear and ready access to defibrillators.

Smart screening

Prevention begins with smart screening. Ramlal said in the 2024 guidelines, experts from the American Heart Association, American College of Cardiology and European Society of Cardiology recommend a yearly heart screening for active adults that starts with a few targeted questions: Have you ever fainted, had unexplained chest pain, a racing heartbeat, or shortness of breath? Has anyone in your family had sudden death or serious heart disease before age 50?

“These clues can uncover hidden cardiac risks that a routine exam may miss,” he noted. The check-up should include blood pressure measurements in both arms and a careful listen for heart murmurs. “If anything unusual turns up, a quick electrocardiogram can detect silent rhythm problems or suspected thickened heart muscle – allowing early action to prevent life-threatening events in even the healthiest-looking adults.”

Survival depends on speed

But if tragedy strikes mid-game, survival depends on speed. “Survival rates are highest when three steps happen immediately: someone calls emergency services, high-quality chest compressions (CPR) begin without delay, and an AED is applied as fast as possible – ideally within five minutes. The sooner a shock is delivered, the greater the chance of recovery, with survival dropping sharply for each minute the defibrillation (shock) is delayed.”. He insists that AEDs should be visible and accessible, staff must be trained and regular emergency drills practiced.

Sport and regular exercise, he said, are powerful defences against heart disease, each workout strengthening the heart and building resilience. The key is to move wisely: know your family history, listen to your body, and never ignore warning signs like chest pain, palpitations, fainting, dizziness, or unusual fatigue. “Stay active, stay aware, and keep your heart strong for the road ahead, because protecting your most vital organ is the surest way to live fully and take pleasure in the journey of life.”

Veteran trainer: “Fitness is Not Immunity”

Ian Levia, managing director of the TT Fitness Academy and a veteran with more than three decades in the fitness industry noted that coaches and trainers are the first line of defence – “While coaches are not medical doctors, their responsibility is to recognise when something looks abnormal and to take immediate action.” He emphasised that trainers’ duty is not just to build strength but to safeguard well-being.

“Many local coaches are not adequately trained to recognise or respond to critical warning signs…Too often, the focus is placed solely on performance and results, with less emphasis on health monitoring and emergency readiness…It is something we can and must address.”

Levia said the solution should be, “Stronger education standards and ongoing professional development.” He explained that every coach should be equipped with basic knowledge of exercise-related medical red flags and certified in CPR and emergency response.

Levia said coaches have a serious responsibility to protect athletes, even from their own drive to “push through.” He added professionalism means knowing when effort crosses into danger – “At the end of the day, no training session or competition is worth risking a life.”

He recommended that anyone starting intense training undergo a proper pre-participation screening. For those with risk factors, he advised an ECG or further cardiac evaluation. In competitive sports, Levia supports more comprehensive testing that include stress testing, blood work and in some cases echocardiograms. In gyms, he said trainers should at least conduct fitness assessments and watch for red flags.

Levia supports mandatory medical clearance for anyone entering high-demand environments. “Making this standard practice would not only save lives but also build a culture of safety and professionalism,” adding that screening should not be one-off.

Additionally, he noted while many trainers have basic CPR certification, not all facilities have clear emergency action plans, working defibrillators AEDs, or staff trained to respond with confidence under pressure. “Preparedness should be non-negotiable. Every coach and trainer should be CPR/AED certified and every facility should have a visible, functional defibrillator along with a practiced emergency protocol,” insisted Levia.

If he could implement one national policy tomorrow, Levia would start with making CPR/AED certification and access to defibrillators mandatory in every sports club, gym and school in TT.

He believes that education and culture must change. “I don’t believe athletes in TT are sufficiently educated on the risks of sudden death, particularly among young and seemingly fit individuals. There is still a widespread perception that youth and fitness equal immunity, but we know…that this is not true.”

Levia reminded athletes that fitness does not guarantee immunity from cardiac risks. The real safeguard is awareness – listening to the body, recognising warning signs, and seeking help when needed.